Bishop Feehan is toast of the town after rout of Attleboro

Coming off a win over North Attleborough in Week 1, Bishop Feehan reclaimed the Elks Lodge Trophy with 27 first-half points in a 34-0 dismantling of the visiting Blue Bombardiers at McGrath Stadium. Attleboro had been home to the trophy, which was first handed out in 1974, since winning 38-14 in 2019.

ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan student section rocked an “Aloha” theme with Hawaiian shirts Friday night, so it seemed appropriate that the Shamrocks football team needed just one half to say both “hello” and “goodbye” to intracity rival Attleboro.

After beating the Red Rocketeers, the Shamrocks were a tad too high on themselves at practice Monday, and Pinabell was quick to put everyone in check.

“We kind of had a rough practice on Monday. We were living in the hype,” senior wide receiver and defensive back Danny Haggarty said. “The theme of the week was ‘humility’ so we had to stay humble and do our jobs and that’s exactly what happened. We played Feehan football tonight.”

The Shamrocks (2-0) scored touchdowns on five of their first six possessions, while forcing the Blue Bombardiers (1-1) into three turnovers and five punts, leading to a game that was essentially over by halftime.

Just 90 seconds into the game, junior running back Nick Yanchuk broke a tackle at the line, scooted through a hole on the left side and raced 58 yards for an early 6-0 lead.

Behind a stout offensive line, Attleboro responded by gaining 27 yards on its first four running plays, but facing a second and 1 near midfield, Shamrocks junior defensive end Case Mankins — son of former Patriots lineman Logan Mankins — stood tall with three straight stuffs at the line of scrimmage.

“The kid’s a stud,” Haggarty said. “There’s no other way to put it. He does exactly what he has to do, making tackles all over the field. The kid is going to have a bright future.”

Added Pinabell: “What can I say? He’s a great ballplayer. And he’s equally as good on offense [at left tackle]. But, I have to say, this was a total team win. That’s the thing this group has right now, we have a good football team.”

From that point in the first quarter on, it was all Shamrocks. Junior Dante Bruschi — son of former Patriots linebacker and Feehan defensive coordinator Tedy Bruschi — scored his second career touchdown on a 1-yard dive late in the first quarter. Three minutes later, senior Robert Pombriant went up and snagged a 16-yard touchdown throw from senior Aidan Crump.

“When we score early we get a lot of energy and we get a lot of momentum,” Dante Bruschi said. “We get power when we score early. Getting momentum is crucial in football and that’s exactly what we did.”

Yamchuk, who ran for multiple touchdowns for the second consecutive week, finished off the first-half scoring when he scooted 9 yards on a toss sweep. On Feehan’s first possession of the second half, Crump launched a deep pass to junior Connor McHale for a 47-yard touchdown.

“We have a lot of playmakers on offense who can have a substantial contribution,” said Haggarty, who recovered a fumble in the third quarter.

While Yanchuk was running for 138 yards and two touchdowns, Crump threw for 118 yards and two touchdowns on 7-of-12 passing, adding one interception.

“That’s balance and that’s what I like to see,” Pinabell said. “Moving forward, if people are going to put eight in the box, we have the ability to throw the football and I think that will help us down the road when we get into some big league games like St. Mary’s and Bishop Fenwick.”

In the second half, McHale intercepted two passes, running one back 50 yards, adding to a night that included punt returns of 22 and 33 yards and 67 receiving yards.

The Shamrocks defense held Attleboro, which beat Durfee 10-7 in Week 1, to just 47 yards of offense in the first half, all of which came on the ground. Senior running back Kaiden Murray found some running room in the second half, finishing with 100 yards on 15 carries.