Five Jets players to watch against the Patriots

Still, here are five players the Patriots should circle in their film rooms this week as they prepare to dispatch New York.

The Jets are off to a rough start in 2021. After being hit left and right by injuries, they began the season 0-1 after defense couldn’t stop former first-round pick Sam Darnold from exacting his revenge with a fairly nondescript Carolina Panthers team. The offense, while boasting the team’s potential quarterback of the future in Zach Wilson, needs a lot of work before it’s ready for prime time.

Expect plenty of comparisons between Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who was taken 13 slots later.

But aside from both being first-rounders who are starting for their teams, two could hardly be more different.

Jones relies largely on pinpoint accuracy, anticipation, and pre-snap reads to succeed rather than raw physical skill — something he has much less of than the four QBs taken ahead of him. That approached served him well in an encouraging debut against an aggressive Dolphins defense.

Wilson, on the other hand, has arm talent on the level of Patrick Mahomes and loves to break the pocket and move. He can practically launch the football out of the stadium — even some of his incompletions are impressive (not least because Jets receivers dropped five passes from him last week for a whopping 20 percent drop rate).

“You don’t really know what Wilson has in his tool bag,” Patriots safety Adrian Phillips said this week. “So you’ve got to be sticking to the receivers and play the whole down through because he can escape the pass rush, and he’s looking to launch that thing.”

The quarterback will give Patriots defense chances to make plays because he trusts his arm so much.

New England defenders can’t afford to fall asleep on any receiver. No matter where a receiver is on the field, Wilson can find a way to get it to them.

If the Patriots can make Wilson hold the football for long enough, though, there’s a chance he’ll eventually force throws he shouldn’t, much as Tua Tagovailoa did last week.

He hasn’t been quite as reckless as his college reputation suggests, but last week showed he’s plenty capable of making mistakes.

WR Corey Davis

Davis got a three-year, $37.5 million bag from the Jets this offseason and showed off his chops as the top dog in last week’s loss to the Panthers, catching five passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jets’ No. 1 receiver’s game speed and acceleration in pads stands out, especially once he has the football in his hands.

He’s certainly a cut above either the Dolphins’ DeVante Parker and Jaylen Waddle, who gave the Patriots problems last week.

“He’s an outstanding player,” coach Bill Belichick said. “Catches the ball and makes a lot of contested catches. Tough guy to tackle. Good blocker. He really competes hard. Does everything well.”

Cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino said Davis’s route-running ability is the first thing that stands out. His first touchdown grab against the Panthers was an example of that, as he expertly broke off his route and came wide open as Wilson scrambled from the pocket.

He and the explosive Elijah Moore, who didn’t do much last week but is something of a discount Waddle, are two guys the Patriots can’t afford to let loose this week.

Edge rusher John Franklin-Myers

Carl Lawson’s season-ending injury has made Franklin-Myers that much more important to an embattled Jets defensive front.

He stepped up as New York’s best defensive player in Week 1, registering four pressures, a sack, and two stops, including a big tackle for loss.

He primarily lined up last week as an outside edge rusher to the left, which is where Emmanuel Ogbah had a big day against Patriots backup right tackles Justin Herron and Yasir Durant.

If Trent Brown is unable to play this week — he didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice with a calf strain — Franklin-Myers could get more chances to excel against second-stringers on New England’s offensive line.

The Patriots offensive line allowed nine hits on Jones last Sunday and will need to make sure that doesn’t happen again. Though the Jets don’t have an elite stable of edge rushers on the whole, Franklin-Myers deserves attention.

OL George Fant and Morgan Moses

The Jets lost starting left tackle Mekhi Becton to a dislocated kneecap in Week 1, and he’ll be out for about 4-6 weeks. That mishap will likely slide Fant, the team’s starting right tackle, to the left side, with Moses coming off the bench to man the right side.

The move puts Fant and Moses at their natural positions, and both have plenty of starting experience, so it’s not quite the same as the Dolphins sliding Liam Eichenberg from right to left tackle just before his NFL debut last week.

But like they did last week, the Patriots need to take advantage of the offensive line’s shuffling and generate strong pressure on Wilson.

The pass-rushing trio of Matt Judon, Kyle Van Noy, and Josh Uche all made impact plays off the edge against the Dolphins and should be a major factor once more against the Jets. Interestingly, New York was one of the few teams to allow their quarterback to get hit more than the Patriots did, surrendering 10 quarterback hits and six sacks to the Panthers defense.

New England couldn’t get to the quick-throwing Tagovailoa last Sunday, so the defense, with those edge rushers at the helm, will be looking to improve on that in Week 2.