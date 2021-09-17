Game 149: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

A day off did some good for the Red Sox, at least in the wild-card standings. While the Sox got a break after returning to Boston Thursday from Seattle, the Yankees blew a ninth-inning lead and went on to lose to the Baltimore Orioles, 3-2 in 10 innings.
The Sox remain tied with the Blue Jays, with the Yankees now a half-game back. Here are the standings.
On Friday, the Red Sox will begin an eight-game homestand with a three-game series with the Orioles. After Baltimore, they will face the Mets for a pair of games before a pivotal three-game set against the Yankees.
Advertisement
Lineups
ORIOLES (47-99): TBA
Pitching: LHP Keegan Akin (2-9, 6.83 ERA)
RED SOX (83-65): TBA
Pitching: LHP Chris Sale (3-0, 2.52 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Orioles vs. Sale: Kelvin Gutierrez 1-3, Austin Hays 1-6, Trey Mancini 11-28, Richie Martin 1-7, Ryan McKenna 1-2, Cedric Mullins 0-3, Anthony Santander 1-6, Pedro Severino 2-8, Pat Valaika 0-2, Austin Wynns 1-5.
Red Sox vs. Akin: Xander Bogaerts 2-4, Bobby Dalbec 2-4, Rafael Devers 1-4, Kiké Hernández 1-3, José Iglesias 1-2, J.D. Martinez 1-3, Hunter Renfroe 0-3, Kyle Schwarber 0-2, Travis Shaw 1-2, Alex Verdugo 3-5, Christian Vázquez 1-4.
Stat of the day: The Red Sox have 42 come-from-behind wins, second-most in the majors behind the Rays (43).
Notes: Sale is making his first start since returning from the COVID IL. He was 3-0 with a 2.52 earned run average in five starts before he tested positive. The Sox were 4-1 in those games. … Reliever Matt Barnes, outfielder Jarren Duran and infielder Christian Arroyo are also nearing a return. … Sale is 9-2 with a 2.63 ERA in 21 games (15 starts) lifetime against the Orioles. … José Iglesias is 9 for 20 with four RBIs in nine games since being signed as a free agent on Sept. 6. … Akin is 0-2 with a 5.63 ERA in two career appearances against the Red Sox.
Advertisement
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.