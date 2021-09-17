Game 149: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

A day off did some good for the Red Sox, at least in the wild-card standings. While the Sox got a break after returning to Boston Thursday from Seattle, the Yankees blew a ninth-inning lead and went on to lose to the Baltimore Orioles, 3-2 in 10 innings.

The Sox remain tied with the Blue Jays, with the Yankees now a half-game back. Here are the standings.

On Friday, the Red Sox will begin an eight-game homestand with a three-game series with the Orioles. After Baltimore, they will face the Mets for a pair of games before a pivotal three-game set against the Yankees.