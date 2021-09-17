A High 5 for David Brown and St. Mary’s for their road trip to Bellingham

The Spartans emerged from their trek to George Anderson Field with a 62-14 nonleague victory over Bellingham, punctuated by five total touchdowns from junior David Brown.

For the St. Mary’s Lynn football team Friday, it was most certainly the latter.

BELLINGHAM — Coop a group of high school players on a bus for nearly two hours, and two outcomes are most likely: they fall flat-footed, or they charge onto the field with unrelenting energy.

Along with senior quarterback Ali Barry and junior tailback Derek Coulanges, Brown paced a St. Mary’s ground attack which produced 263 yards on just 22 carries before the starters were pulled midway through the third quarter.

Brown was responsible for nearly half the total, with 132 yards and rushing touchdowns from 33, 20 and 32 yards out, but it was a pair of punt return touchdowns in the second half which truly made his night special.

“I just saw a hole on the first one and they were all over-shifting, so I just cut back through the middle,” said Brown, who scored from 72 and 65 yards out on back-to-back opportunities in the third quarter. “We got a couple of blocks, it was really just an open field play.”

Barry had 75 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including a 1-yard plunge on the opening possession for the Spartans, and Coulanges added 59 yards and a 21-yard score. Coulanges, who broke a 28-yard run on St. Mary’s first play from scrimmage, credited the offensive line consisting of Martin Marange, Tommy Falasca, Graham Richman, Christopher Sazo and Kenson Justine for much of the team’s success..

“The lineman blocked hard that first play, we just wanted to come out hard,” Coulanges said.

Alef Potter provided a third special teams score against the Blackhawks (1-1) for St. Mary’s (2-0), a 70-yard kick return for a touchdown in the second quarter. Through two games, the Spartans are outscoring foes 104-22.