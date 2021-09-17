James Murphy, unbeaten Reading pass another big test: Barnstable

READING — The biggest challenge for Reading coach John Fiore this fall could be coming up with new words to describe the play of his talented junior quarterback.
“It was fantastic. Fantastic,” said Fiore about James Murphy’s efforts in an 18-14 win over visiting Barnstable Friday night. “Our receivers came up big. I couldn’t be prouder of the kids. I can’t say enough about our kids’ effort tonight.”
Murphy finished 18-of-27 passing for 254 yards and two touchdowns, the last to Jesse Doherty with 8:48 to play and Reading (2-0) held on to beat the visiting Red Hawks (1-1). Murphy’s two touchdown passes leaves him one short of former Rocket quarterback Drew Belcher’s school-record 44 touchdown passes thrown between 2010 and 2013.
Down 14-12 early in the third quarter, Reading took over at its own 25-yard line. On a 16-play drive Murphy completed six passes including the winner to Doherty. The two-point conversion pass failed but Reading held a 18-14 lead.
Barnstable’s ensuing drive ended with a lost fumble. Reading then handed the ball back on its own fumble and Barnstable took over at its 37-yard line with 4:37 to play. But back-to-back incompletions gave Reading the ball back with 3:05 to play. Two first downs led to a kneel-down and the Rockets’ win.
Murphy’s first touchdown pass was for 73 yards to Pat O’Neill. A 6-0 first quarter lead turned into a 7-6 second-quarter deficit on Henry Machnik’s 20-yard pass to Colin Fay and the first half ended with Barnstable on top by one.
Reading scored on its first possession after the break on Colby Goodchild’s 6-yard scoring run that made it 12-7.
“That first possession of the second half was critical for us,” said Fiore. “Then it was kind of last team with the ball wins.”
Barnstable retook the lead, 14-12, with 2:05 to play in the third on a 6-yard scoring run by Eugene Jordan (23 carries, 90 yards). But Reading took over and put the ball in Murphy’s hands and one week after ending Melrose’s state-best 21-game win streak, Reading had another impressive win.
Reading plays at Danvers next while Barnstable has its home opener against Bridgewater-Raynham.