James Murphy, unbeaten Reading pass another big test: Barnstable

Murphy finished 18-of-27 passing for 254 yards and two touchdowns, the last to Jesse Doherty with 8:48 to play and Reading (2-0) held on to beat the visiting Red Hawks (1-1). Murphy’s two touchdown passes leaves him one short of former Rocket quarterback Drew Belcher’s school-record 44 touchdown passes thrown between 2010 and 2013.

“It was fantastic. Fantastic,” said Fiore about James Murphy’s efforts in an 18-14 win over visiting Barnstable Friday night. “Our receivers came up big. I couldn’t be prouder of the kids. I can’t say enough about our kids’ effort tonight.”

READING — The biggest challenge for Reading coach John Fiore this fall could be coming up with new words to describe the play of his talented junior quarterback.

Down 14-12 early in the third quarter, Reading took over at its own 25-yard line. On a 16-play drive Murphy completed six passes including the winner to Doherty. The two-point conversion pass failed but Reading held a 18-14 lead.

Barnstable’s ensuing drive ended with a lost fumble. Reading then handed the ball back on its own fumble and Barnstable took over at its 37-yard line with 4:37 to play. But back-to-back incompletions gave Reading the ball back with 3:05 to play. Two first downs led to a kneel-down and the Rockets’ win.

Murphy’s first touchdown pass was for 73 yards to Pat O’Neill. A 6-0 first quarter lead turned into a 7-6 second-quarter deficit on Henry Machnik’s 20-yard pass to Colin Fay and the first half ended with Barnstable on top by one.

Reading scored on its first possession after the break on Colby Goodchild’s 6-yard scoring run that made it 12-7.

“That first possession of the second half was critical for us,” said Fiore. “Then it was kind of last team with the ball wins.”

Barnstable retook the lead, 14-12, with 2:05 to play in the third on a 6-yard scoring run by Eugene Jordan (23 carries, 90 yards). But Reading took over and put the ball in Murphy’s hands and one week after ending Melrose’s state-best 21-game win streak, Reading had another impressive win.

Reading plays at Danvers next while Barnstable has its home opener against Bridgewater-Raynham.