Lincoln-Sudbury continues to exhibit the potential of a major contender

After piling up 48 points against North Andover last week, fourth-ranked L-S kept things rolling with a dominant 39-0 win over host Melrose Friday night. The Warriors built a 30-0 halftime lead and never looked back.

Through two games in 2021, it appears the Warriors are determined to prove it again.

MELROSE — After its final game in the Fall II season, Lincoln-Sudbury players walked off the field in Reading believing they could have competed for a state title in 2020.

“I don’t want to say there’s a chip on their shoulder, but we have a lot of guys back from last year who know they have potential to do some really special things,” L-S coach Jim Girard said.

It was all L-S early and often. After forcing an opening three-and-out, the Warriors were beneficiaries of a bad snap on the punt, recovering at the Red Raider 4. One play later, a Thomas Dillon touchdown run and Tyler Rosenberg point-after made it 7-0 less than two minutes in. Riley O’Connell hit Jack Napier on fourth-and-5 from 11 yards out to make it 14-0 after one.

O’Connell added a 14-yard TD run early in the second for a 21-0 lead and after a fumble recovery from Lamar Beaton at the Red Raider 27, O’Connell hit Nolan O’Brien one play later for an easy touchdown up the seam and a 28-0 cushion. Beaton also added a safety late in the half for the 30-point cushion over a young Melrose team (0-2) that was overmatched.

L-S opened the third with a 14-play drive that ended with a 27-yard field goal by Rosenberg field goal. O’Brien added a 49-yard punt return touchdown with the clock running for 39-0.

A fumble recovery for Carter DeMichele in the final minute closed out the dominant display for L-S.

“We’re playing for the seniors last year who missed out on that (postseason) opportunity,” said O’Brien.