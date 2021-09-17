Luis Severino throws batting practice for Yankees, could be bullpen option soon

The righty, 27, last pitched in the big leagues as part of the 2019 American League Championship Series against the Astros. He threw just 20⅓ innings that season, the first after New York gave him a four-year, $40 million contract, then had Tommy John surgery in February 2020.

“Not being able to help the team for a couple of years has been really bad,” Severino said. “I’m looking forward to joining the team. If they want me to hit, throw, catch, whatever. I don’t really care right now.”

Luis Severino , approaching two years from his last appearance for the Yankees, threw two innings of live batting practice on Friday and professed he’s desperate to return to the field with his team.

Advertisement

Severino touched 96 m.p.h. with his fastball on Friday, with manager Aaron Boone not ruling out that Severino could be pitching out of the bullpen before the end of the month.

“We’re not going to get him built up to start or anything like that,” Boone said. “We’ll see what the next step is, getting him into a game in a couple of days, but I could envision him being with us pretty soon if everything goes well.”

That hasn’t been a given with Severino, who strained his right groin in a June rehab start, then experienced shoulder tightness about a month ago. Across 10⅔ innings and four starts in the minors this year, Severino fanned 15 with a 3.38 ERA.

Two ex-Nationals employees play to sue over vaccine-related firings

Two former minor league coaches for the Washington Nationals plan to file a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Friday over the termination of their contracts, which came after they did not comply with an organization-wide vaccine mandate that was implemented in August. Brad Holman and Larry Pardo announced their intentions in a statement to The Washington Post, writing that the Nationals “pretended” to consider their requests for religious exemptions.

Advertisement

“Larry and Brad are devoutly religious and refuse to take COVID vaccines as they are developed from and/or tested with aborted fetal cells,” read the statement, which said Pardo and Holman are working with a Miami-based law firm. “The Club pretended to offer Larry and Brad a chance to lay out their religious beliefs and request to be exempted from the requirements, which they did.

"However, less than 36 hours after they each provided a written summary of the bases for their sincerely held religious beliefs to the Club, they received an acknowledgement from the Club purporting to recognize and respect their religious beliefs as sincere and legitimate."

Holman, 53, was the Nationals’ minor league pitching coordinator. Pardo, 55, was the pitching coach for the club’s Florida Complex League team. Both joined the club in 2018.

In a statement responding to assertions about the Nationals process, a team spokeswoman wrote: "While we are not going to comment on specific exemptions, we took every request very seriously and applied a rigorous and interactive process to each request as is prescribed by applicable law."

The team’s evaluation process included a questionnaire and deliberation by outside counsel, the Nationals’ general counsel, Betsy Philpott, and members of their human relations department. Employees seeking an exemption then had a Zoom meeting with Philpott, two sources told the Post. Calls lasted 30 to 90 minutes, per a person familiar with the matter, and consisted of Philpott asking follow-up questions about each employee’s bid for a health or religious exemption.

Advertisement

On Aug. 14, the Nationals notified all non-playing staff members that they had two weeks to show proof of full vaccination or a first shot, or file an exemption request. On Sept. 1, unvaccinated employees were placed on two weeks of unpaid administrative leave while exemption requests were reviewed. That included Holman and Pardo, whose contracts were officially terminated Wednesday. Their joint statement says the Nationals violated “their rights to free expression and observation of their sincerely held religious beliefs.”

Pfizer and Moderna used cell lines from aborted fetal tissue to test whether the vaccines worked, but the vaccines were not developed from those lines. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine used lab-replicated fetal cells during its production process, but the vaccine does not contain fetal cells.

Reds shut down top pitching prospect Hunter Greene

Cincinnati shut down top prospect Hunter Greene after he reached his projected innings limit. The 22-year-old was 10-8 with a 3.30 ERA in a combined 21 starts and 106⅓ innings between Double A and Triple A. Greene was taken with the second overall pick in 2017, but needed Tommy John surgery in April 2019.