Marblehead quickly turns it around after slow start, routs Lynn Classical

And while host Classical struck first, the Magicians showcased a superior spread attack, and pulled away with 41 unanswered points to cruise to a 54-20 road win.

LYNN — Marblehead and Lynn Classical came out looking to push the tempo in the opening minutes of Friday’s nonleague tilt at Manning Field.

“If teams are going to try and get more sophisticated on defense, if we go up-tempo and kind of ignore what they’re doing and just run our stuff, then maybe that gives us some kind of advantage.”

Classical (1-1) took an early 12-7 lead on touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Brian Vaughan to senior Darren Omoregie, but Marblehead responded quickly.

Using sideline cards that feature the logo of professional sports teams, the Magicians used a no-huddle attack to score touchdowns on five consecutive possessions after punting on their opening drive.

Junior running back Connor Cronin (7 carries, 49 yards; 4 receptions, 67 yards) tallied three touchdowns in the first half and senior quarterback Josh Robertson (10-for-17 passing, 181 yards, 2 TD) tossed a 26-yard touchdown on a screen pass to Eddie Johns.

Senior James Galante added a 53-yard punt return for a touchdown to give Marblehead a 33-12 halftime lead.

“We just weren’t ready,” Rudloff said about Marblehead’s sputtering start. “To look so bad on two drives in a row and then flip it around, I mean we were getting pummeled. Nothing good was happening in those first two drives, but the kids turned it around.”

Marblehead (2-0) kept its foot on the gas in the third quarter, with Robertson bursting for rushing touchdowns of 20 and 53 yards before Galante added a 15-yard rushing touchdown to put the game beyond doubt heading into the fourth quarter.

The Magicians have won 11 straight games dating back to the 2019 season and look like a seasoned contender in the Northeastern Conference.

“Offensively, we put together a game plan we thought would work,” Rudloff said. “And the kids did a really good job of taking what the defense was giving them and running that play the way it should be run against Cover-3 or whatever it is, but not just running it the way it’s drawn on a play card.

“They were doing the little things that will get you open or enable you to block based on what the defense was doing. That’s where our skill position kids, who are a little more senior, help us out a lot. Because they’ve seen a lot before.”