Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy will not play Sunday against the Jets

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (throat) was the lone player not spotted at Friday’s practice and has been ruled out of Sunday’s game with a throat injury.

Kicker Quinn Nordin (abdomen) didn’t practice either and also is out.

There was good news on the injury front as right tackle Trent Brown, who hurt his calf early against the Dolphins and sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday, returned. He was limited and is questionable.

Same goes for tight end Jonnu Smith (hip), offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (hamstring), and linebacker Ronnie Perkins (shoulder). Receiver Nelson Agholor (ankle), defensive back Jalen Mills (ankle), and safety Kyle Dugger (wrist) were full participants.

