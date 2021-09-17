Raiders RB Josh Jacobs out vs. Steelers

The Raiders gave free agent Kenyan Drake an $11 million, two-year contract this offseason to give the team another option out of the backfield with Jacobs, but Gruden said Friday that Peyton Barber also will take a big load.

Jacobs didn’t practice all week after rushing for 34 yards and two touchdowns in a season-opening 33-27 win in overtime against Baltimore on Monday night. Coach Jon Gruden said Friday that Jacobs won’t play.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will miss Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh with injuries to his toe and ankle.

Browns LB Walker will not play

The Browns will be down a key defensive player for Sunday’s home opener.

Starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least three games with a hamstring injury, a loss that will have a ripple effect through Cleveland’s defense.

“He’s a big part of what we do,” coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Obviously, schematically, X’s and O’s, he’s a big part of who we are, and he’s a great leader.”

Walker, who signed as a free agent in March after four seasons with Indianapolis, got hurt during Thursday’s practice. He led Cleveland with nine tackles in last week’s 33-29 loss to the Chiefs and he’s also the Browns’ signal-caller on defense.

Cleveland hosts Houston in its home opener Sunday.

Broncos LB Chubb remains questionable

The Broncos plan to carefully monitor outside linebacker Bradley Chubb during a walkthrough Saturday to see if his ankle is ready Chubb remains listed as questionable vs. the Jaguars after a third straight day of limited practice time.

It’s been a while — Sept. 29, 2019, to be precise — since Chubb and Von Miller combined forces in a regular-season game. Miller missed last season with an ankle injury, and Chubb most of the season before after tearing his ACL.

Saints will continue to practice at TCU in preparation for Patriots

The Saints have decided to continue practicing at TCU next week in preparation for their Week 3 game at New England before returning to their New Orleans-area headquarters in Week 4, when they will host the Giants in the Superdome, coach Sean Payton said.

The Saints have been displaced to the Dallas area since Aug. 28, when they flew on hastily arranged charter flights as Hurricane Ida approached Louisiana’s coast as a powerful Category 4 Hurricane that ultimately inflicted widespread damage to homes and knocked out power to the entire New Orleans area for days.

The Saints had to cancel their final preseason game against Arizona Aug. 28 and held their final few practices of preseason at AT&T Stadium, the home field of the Cowboys. They moved practices in Week 1 to TCU, where Payton’s son, Connor, is a student.

Dolphins’ Fuller out because of personal issue

Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller will be away from the team indefinitely while he deals with a personal issue, and has been ruled out of what would have been his season debut against Buffalo on Sunday.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Fuller’s situation will be considered a day-to-day issue and that the speedy wide receiver would remain on the active roster.

“I respect his privacy. We support Will,” Flores said.

Fuller returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since being activated from a six-game suspension he was handed last season for a performance-enhancing drug violation. He did not practice Thursday and ruled out Friday.

Titans add another kicker

The list of kickers signed by the Titans just keeps growing with the addition of Ryan Santoso to the practice squad. Randy Bullock will kick Sunday for the Titans in Seattle as their fourth different kicker since training camp started. Santoso will provide insurance with Sam Ficken and Tucker McCann both on injured reserve … Cowboys offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe is out for Sunday’s game at the Chargers after being hospitalized overnight because of heat illness … The back issue that bothered Green Bay outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith throughout the preseason will now force the Packers to play without their Pro Bowl pass rusher for the next few weeks. Green Bay placed Smith on injured reserve, which means he will miss at least the next three games. The Packers host the Lions Monday night.

Giants are 0-2 — again

Two games into the season, the Giants are in the same unenviable spot as they have been the past four seasons.

They are winless. They are making costly mistakes, and they have a coach — this time Joe Judge — saying the weekly goal is to get better. The assumption is everything will turn around.

History says otherwise. The Giants have not made the playoffs since 2016. They have had four straight losing seasons, and counting the current 0-2 start they have a combined record of 18-48.

It sets up a bleak forecast for the Giants in 2021 with 15 games left in the regular season after Thursday night’s crushing 30-29 loss to Washington at East Rutherford, N.J.

This was a brutal defeat. After missing wide right from 48 yards, Dustin Hopkins got a second chance because of an offside penalty by Dexter Lawrence and kicked a 43-yard field goal on an untimed play to steal the game.

The offside was the last of a number of mistakes that killed the Giants.

New York lost a long Daniel Jones TD run in the second quarter on an iffy downfield holding call. A wide-open Darius Slayton, who caught a TD earlier, could not catch a 43-yard Jones pass in the end zone that would have given New York a 10-point lead with less than seven minutes to play. The Giants had to settle for Graham Gano’s fifth field goal after James Bradberry’s interception and return gave them the ball at the Washington 20 with 2:16 to play and down a point. The offense used 16 seconds and gave Washington a final shot — or two as it turned out.

That’s 11 points lost in a 1-point game, 8 for the Giants and 3 for Washington.



