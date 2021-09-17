Randy Bermudez, East Boston run over Brighton

“We were talking about it, like Brighton looks tired,” Bermudez said of how things changed in the second half. “We was winning so we had that energy. Until the game ends. That’s when we can celebrate.”

East Boston (2-0) opened the second half by recovering a kickoff that had been touched by Brighton (1-1), giving it a start at Brighton’s 26. The Jets went on to score on that drive and twice more after that before the Bengals scored with 1:17 remaining.

Randy Bermudez made his presence felt in the second half Friday with a 51-yard run and two touchdowns as East Boston defeated host Brighton, 40-16, at Daly Field.

Bermudez finished with 137 rushing yards while teammates Jaye Kincade and Jashua Delacruz had 79 and 55, respectively in what was another great showing from the Jets’ backfield and offensive line.

“They opened big gaps for me,” Bermudez said of the line. “I had a lot of space. Also, my other running backs were blocking down for me.”

A number of things went wrong for Brighton. East Boston’s Daniel Pedronio forced and recovered a fumble at 8:21 of the third. The Jets scored on their ensuing drive as Bermudez’s 51-yarder set up his 1-yard touchdown run that made it 32-8.

In the fourth, another Brighton fumble was recovered by Gabriel Silva and Bermudez followed with a 2-yard touchdown run that made it 40-8.

A 12-yard touchdown run by Kincade was the difference in the first half as it gave the Jets a 16-8 lead with 30 seconds to go in the second quarter.

In the first quarter, Brighton quarterback Sahmir Morales matched a Delacruz 29-yard touchdown run with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jathan Greene that tied it at 8.

Abington 35, Apponequet 0 — Touchdowns of 28 and 15 yards from Eddie Reilly to Tommy Fanara helped make up a 22-point second quarter that the host Green Wave (2-0) rode to a nonleague win. Drew Donovan also had an 85-yard pick-6 in the second quarter. Mason Kilmain’s 20-yard run and Kurtis Lucas-Summers’s 11-yard scamper bookended the scoring for Abington.

Billerica 22, Westford 14 — Senior captain Dom Gird rushed for 164 yards on 28 carries and two touchdowns for the Indians (2-0).

Blue Hills 30, Essex Tech 18 — Jake Reissfelder scored on a pair of short runs to put the Warriors (2-0) on top at home against the Hawks (1-1). Caiden Montas scored on a 28-yard run and Anthony Graziano added a 15-yard touchdown. Eric Mann punched in a two-point conversion and also logged six tackles and an interception.

Boston Latin 34, O’Bryant 12 — Senior Greg Rosenkranz racked up 126 yards on three catches, scoring on 27-yard and 40-yard completions from Douglas George, to lead the Wolfpack (1-1) to their first win. Rosenkranz also starred at linebacker with an interception return of 32 yards for a score.

Carver 7, Case 0 — Brady Thiboutot’s 32-yard touchdown run in the first quarter was all it took for the Cardinals (2-0) to secure a nonleague home victory over the Crusaders (1-1).

Cathedral 42, Atlantis 6 — Emmanuel Pires racked up 105 yards and two touchdowns on just three catches as the host Panthers moved to 2-0. Kyree Egerton also found the end zone twice on rushes of 20 and 15 yards.

Dedham 23, Medfield 3 — Pat Layman punched in two short-yardage runs to seal a Tri-Valley League road win for the Marauders (2-0). Will Fitzgerald also scored on a 12-yard pass from Joe Goffredo.

Diman 30, Bourne 0 — Jayden Massey punched in three touchdowns to get the visiting Bengals (1-1) their first win of the season.

Dover-Sherborn 28, Nipmuc 7 — Danny Sullivan tossed three touchdowns, including two second-quarter 35-yard touchdown passes to Brian Olson and Emilio Cabey, to lead the Raiders. Johnny Bennett scored twice in the first quarter for D-S (2-0), first reeling in a 60-yard touchdown pass and then returning a punt 34 yards for a score

Everett 38, Somerville 6 — The No. 3 Crimson Tide (2-0) scored all five of their touchdowns on the ground in the Greater Boston League home win. Jayden Clerveaux ran in from 9 and 49 yards out, and Brian Gibbs scored on 3-yard and 24-yard runs.

Franklin 37, Brockton 7 — Senior Mac Gulla rushed for 285 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries as the visiting Panthers (2-0) cruised to a nonleague victory over the Boxers (0-2).

Hanover 34, East Bridgewater 0 — Michael Landolfi threw touchdown passes of 8 and 19 yards for the Hawks (2-0) in the shutout victory. Nick Freel ran for a 22-yard score and added a touchdown reception in the win.

Hingham 21, Arlington 14 — Cian Nicholas scored rushing touchdowns of 12 and 11 yards, and Cam Dobson reeled in a 6-yard pass from Dylan Pierce to lead the Harbormen (2-0).

Holbrook/Avon 28, Wareham 22 — Trailing 14-6 with 1:39 left, the host Bulldogs drove 70 yards before Charles Laurasi hit Jordan Cioffi for an 11-yard touchdown on a fourth-down toss, and D. Daveon Scott punched in conversion to force overtime. In OT, Scott (3 TDs) scored twice more — including the winner from 10 yards out — to secure the win for the Bulldogs (1-0).

Holliston 35, Medway 34 — With the Panthers trailing 34-28, sophomore Devin Harding rushed for a touchdown to tie the game with 23 seconds to go in regulation. Senior Nick Cotting kicked the winning extra point for Holliston (1-1) to clinch the Tri-Valley win.

Lincoln-Sudbury 39, Melrose 0 — Riley O’Connell had two passing touchdowns of 25 and 11 yards and a 14-yard rushing TD for the No. 4 Warriors (2-0) over No. 18 Melrose (0-2).

Lowell Catholic 27, Ipswich 21 — With LC trailing 21-12 at the start of the fourth quarter, eighth-grader Kaden Silton scored on a 2-yard run and Ryan Penrose converted on the two-point run to bring the host Crusaders (1-1) within one. Junior Nick Sawyer (228 yards, 2 TDs) broke off a 65-yard run and booted the extra point to give Lowell Catholic the lead. The Tigers (0-2) drove to the red zone with 1:02 left but freshman Tristan Yepdo tipped a pass to fellow freshman Nick VanDinter, who completed the tip drill for the interception and thwarted the comeback.

Manchester Essex 49, Nashoba Valley Tech 0 — AJ Pallazola tallied four touchdowns for the Hornets (2-0) — two receptions from Brennan Twombly, a 31-yard interception return, and a 77-yard kickoff return in the Commonwealth Small contest. Brennan Twombly threw four touchdown passes, a two-point conversion, and had a 74-yard interception return for a TD.

Mansfield 31, North Attleborough 29 — Hornets quarterback Connor Zukowski tossed three touchdowns to Trevor Foley, but their final connection was the decider — a two-point conversion in double-overtime that put the No. 5 Hornets (2-0) on top. Rocco Scarpellini caught a 10-yard screen pass from Zukowski for a touchdown before the pivotal conversion.

Marshfield 34, Methuen 33 — Owen Masterson threw three touchdowns earlier in the game, but he won it with his legs as he scored on a 15-yard run with 2:30 remaining to put the visiting Rams (1-1) up by a point before the Marshfield defense forced a turnover on downs to seal it. Quarterback Drew Eason tossed two touchdowns and ran for a score in the loss for the Rangers (1-1).

Mashpee 28, Nantucket 6 — Senior Kayden Eaton rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns the host Falcons (2-1) in the nonleague win. Senior Brady Johnston added the fourth touchdown for the Falcons (2-1). Johnston and sophomore Ethan Costa each recorded interceptions.

Natick 13, Walpole 7 — Senior co-captain Jayson Little caught a long reception from freshman quarterback Damon Taylor to set up a Jake Adelmann rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to force overtime for the Redhawks. Natick started overtime with an interception, running it back to the 10-yard line. On the next play, the Redhawks capitalized with the senior co-captain Adelmann’s second rushing touchdown of the day to earn the victory over their Bay State Conference rivals.

Newburyport 42, Bedford 27 — Senior Peter Sullivan (11 of 13, 198 total yards) threw for three touchdowns, two of which were caught by senior Lucas Stallard, who hauled in five passes for 113 yards in the win for the Clippers (1-1).

North Reading 46, Greater Lawrence 9 — Quarterback Alex Carucci put up four total touchdowns in a 27-point first quarter for the host Hornets (2-0). Carruci scored on a 5-yard keeper and tossed touchdown passes of 74, 35, and 47 yards. Craig Rubino was on the receiving end of the 47-yard score and had a 63-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Northeast 28, Saugus 0 — Boosted by a stout defensive line and linebacker corps, the Golden Knights (1-1) earned their first win of the season on the road. Steven Donnelly returned the opening kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown and scored again in the first quarter on an 18-yard rush. C.J. Moriconi found the end zone on 1-yard and 21-yard runs.

Pembroke 13, Cohasset 6 — After opening the scoring in the second quarter with a 22-yard run, Aidan Keefe’s second touchdown of the night helped seal the victory for the Titans (2-0).

Plymouth South 30, Dighton-Rehoboth 14 — Sophomore Casious Johnson scored two touchdowns, one from 44 yards out to give the Panthers the lead, and another from 7 yards to ice the game, as Plymouth South (2-0) earned the nonleague win. Juniors Heath McGilvray and Cole Brunstrom added short rushing touchdowns for the Panthers.

Quincy 21, Oliver Ames 13 — With the Presidents (2-0) holding a one-point lead in the fourth quarter, Caleb Parson-Gomes nabbed an interception and ran it back 30 yards to the house to give the hosts the nonleague win.

Revere 34, Chelsea 0 — Senior Wilmer Rodriguez (6 carries, 105 yards, 2 touchdowns) and junior Davi Baretto (17 carries, 132 yards, 2 touchdowns) powered the Patriots (1-1) in the Greater Boston League. Junior Max Doucette recorded 11 tackles, two sacks, and one fumble recovery.

Rockland 14, Silver Lake 6 — The Bulldogs (2-0) did not score until the fourth quarter, but with a 1-yard touchdown run from Lucas Leander and a 2-yard score from Michael Moriarty, they earned a nonleague win at home. Jacob Coulstring finished with 126 rushing yards in the victory.

Seekonk 28, Sharon 0 — Junior Jaden Arruda recorded a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown, and an interception for the Warriors (2-0). Kevin Crowe and Harry Murphy also scored touchdowns, Crowe by interception return and Murphy on a run.

Springfield Central 50, BC High 20 — After giving up a 40-31 halftime lead last week in a 67-52 loss to Central Catholic, the visiting Golden Eagles (1-1) responded with a dominant second half in Dorchester. Riding Tariq Thomas (4 rushing TDs) and William Watson III (2 total TDs), Central put up 34 unanswered points to keep the Eagles (0-2) down. Thomas scored on runs of 6 and 3 yards in the first half before Watson’s 5-yard plunge gave Central a 24-20 halftime lead. The third quarter featured four more Golden Eagles touchdowns, including runs of 12 and 35 yards for Thomas and a 28-yard touchdown pass from Watson to Joseph Griffin. BC High was led offensively by quarterback Brennan Malone and receiver Benjamin Evee, who connected for two scores of 12 and 68 yards in the first half.

Stoneham 55, St. Bernard’s 14 — Senior Jason Nutting had rushing scores of 5 and 10 yards and tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to David Skutul for the Spartans (2-0).

Stoughton 27, Braintree 26 — Jarred Daughtry connected with Jonah Ly (3 total touchdowns) for a 12-yard passing touchdown with two seconds remaining to tie the nonleague matchup. Ly then kicked the extra point to seal the win for the Black Knights (1-1).

Weymouth 34, Newton North 0 — J.J. Alicea scored two first-quarter touchdowns, and the Wildcats (1-1) rushed for more than 250 yards and kept the visiting Tigers scoreless.

Wilmington 29, Greater Lowell 7 — Marcelo Misuraca punched in scoring runs of 1 and 8 yards and Gavin Erickson broke off a 77-yard dash to pace the visiting Wildcats to the non-league win. John Germano returned a first-quarter punt for a 65-yard score in the win.

Winthrop 23, Austin Prep 21 — Mikey Chaves had a 36-yard pick-6 and caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Robert Noonan in the second quarter to lead the visiting Vikings (1-1) past the Cougars (0-2). After the pick-6, Winthrop executed a two-point pass from Noonan to Chaves, which proved to be the difference as Austin Prep’s fourth-quarter comeback fell short.

Xaverian 35, Bridgewater-Raynham 14 — Three total touchdowns from Jake Gilbert (2 passing, 1 rushing) helped power the Hawks (1-1) over the Trojans in nonleague play.