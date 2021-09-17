Red Sox open eight-game homestand with rout of Orioles

There’s no other team to set the tone against than the Orioles, who registered their 100th loss of the season. The Sox have now beaten them 10 times in 14 meetings.

The Red Sox, a team ravaged by COVID-19, slowly are beginning to get their guys back. After having their season at stake some weeks ago, the Sox figured out a way to navigate what seemed as if it were a sinking ship. They landed not on the hope of winning a division that will seemingly be earned by the Rays, but, instead, a wild-card spot. They inched closer to that Friday evening at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox reinstated Chris Sale from the COVID-related injured list prior to his Friday evening start. Following a 1-2-3 first, Austin Hays stung an inside fastball for a homer, putting the Red Sox behind, 1-0. Yet that would be the only lead the O’s would hold in this one.

In the second, Christian Vázquez steered a double down the left field line off Orioles starter Keegan Akin. An Alex Verdugo single put runners at first and third, setting the stage for Jose Iglesias, whose ground rule double scored Vázquez. Verdugo would later score on a sacrifice fly.

After a scoreless third frame, the Red Sox brought across at least one run in the following three frames, beginning with Bobby Dalbec’s solo homer that just made it over the Green Monster. With Dalbec’s 23rd homer of the season, the seventh-most by a Sox rookie, surpassing Carlton Fisk and Jim Rice.

J.D. Martinez’s RBI double in the fifth stretched the Sox lead to 4-1. A bases-clearing double by Hunter Renfroe in the sixth all but put the Orioles out of their misery.

It was an atypical start by Sale, not based on results but pitch mix. Sale was effective, navigating his way through five innings. The second-inning homer proved to be Sale’s only blemish. Yet Sale used his four-seam fastball just 27 times. His slider, meanwhile, was his go-to pitch, weaponizing it 40 times. After the second inning, Sale seemingly dumped his four-seamer. The lefthander registered just one strikeout but induced nine groundouts. Garrett Whitlock took over in the sixth, then Hirokazu Sawamura came on in the seventh. Both collected scoreless innings.

The Red Sox came in in possession of the second wild-card spot, but following a 7-3 Blue Jays loss to the Twins the Red Sox have since reclaimed that first wild card.

