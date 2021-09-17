Starting with Chris Sale, Red Sox rotation falling into place for finishing stretch

The stars and schedule have aligned to permit the Red Sox to lean heavily on Sale down the stretch. Thanks to three off days in the team’s final two and a half weeks, the Sox can have Sale start on regular (four days) or extra (five days) rest four times over their remaining schedule. After going nearly two full years without pitching, Sale is positioned to shoulder an enormous workload at a time that will shape his team’s fate.

At 7:09 p.m. on Friday night, Chris Sale popped out of the first base dugout and jogged to the pitcher’s mound to warm up for his start against the Orioles at Fenway. The sight of the slender ace represented an appropriate starting point for the team’s 17-day, 14-game finishing kick.

“I’m real excited for that. I told Sale when he was going through his rehab process, you’re going to be that guy,” said Nate Eovaldi. “You’re going to be fresh, you’re going to be ready to go, and we’ll be able to rely on you even more than we already do. I know he missed all the competitiveness and the games. For him to be in this situation, we couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Behind Sale, the off days allow the Sox to employ Eovaldi, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Nick Pivetta three times each. The team would only need a fifth starter once, permitting Tanner Houck to shift from the rotation to the bullpen — a role for which Houck is expected to be available as soon as Saturday.

“Sometimes the schedule has worked against us this year and sometimes it’s been for us,” said pitching coach Dave Bush. “We’ve had a couple stretches where we’ve played 30 days in a row or 30 out of 31 days where we couldn’t get anyone extra rest. We couldn’t manipulate things. Now we have a bunch of off days and we have the flexibility to set up the rotation and bullpen the way we want. That part we’ll try to take advantage of and get the best matchups we can.”

The idea of Sale (3-0, 2.52 ERA in five starts entering Friday) and Eovaldi (10-8, 3.52 ERA) on the mound for half the team’s remaining games is a promising one for the Red Sox. Sale entered Friday not having allowed more than two earned runs in any of his five starts. Eovaldi has been a year-long anchor.

For Eovaldi, the prospect of pitching as much as possible down the stretch with the season on the line represents an adrenaline rush. The righthander’s eyes widened at the thought that, with the Sox and Jays tied in the wild card standings entering Friday with just a one-half game lead over the Yankees, all of his remaining starts will have a significant impact on his team’s hopes of playing beyond 162 games.

“You know everything is coming down to the wire. All these games are very meaningful. You’re excited to pay attention, focus, and prepare for every one of these starts,” said Eovaldi. “I really take a lot of pride in being able to pitch in those meaningful games, especially being able to stay healthy this year. We’re in kind of a perfect situation [to set up the rotation] with our schedule moving forward.”

On paper, Sale can follow Friday’s start with an outing on Tuesday at Fenway against the Mets (four days’ rest), then pitch in Baltimore on five days’ rest on Sept. 28. If the playoff picture is unresolved on the final day of the season, he could then pitch the regular season finale against the Nationals on Oct. 3 on four days of rest.

In that scenario, Eovaldi would have three remaining starts. Depending on whether the Red Sox wanted to give him extra rest and how the team performs, he could be in line to start a wild-card tiebreaker game or the Wild-Card game, currently slated for Oct. 5.

Pivetta and Rodriguez would get three starts each. The Red Sox would have just one game in which they’d require a fifth starter.

That roadmap is built around Sale’s ability to take the ball twice on four days of rest — something he’s done just once since his return from Tommy John surgery. Likewise, the other primary Sox starters would have to be ready to make starts on four days of rest at a time when their workloads have blown well beyond what they delivered last year.

After he pitched just 48⅓ innings in the compressed 2020 campaign, Eovaldi has logged 168⅔ innings, the second highest total of his career. Rodriguez, of course, was unable to pitch in 2020. He’s banked 28 starts and 142⅓ 1/3 innings. Pivetta has jumped from 15⅔ big league innings in 2020 to 140⅓ this year.

Mindful of those spikes, manager Alex Cora said that he’ll be in constant communication with his starters moving forward. Still, with the end of the season in sight, the Sox are excited that they are in position to make a final push for the postseason with their most trusted pitchers ready to absorb the majority of their innings.

“We work so hard in February and March and April and May to take care of guys [so] that now we can actually say, ‘OK, just go,’ and see where it takes us,” said Cora. “It’s a great opportunity. It’s a precious opportunity for what we went through in ‘19 and what the organization went through last year [when finishing last].

“I understand where we were in July. I know we were in first place, but at the same time, there are other good teams around this league that everybody thought was going to be ahead of us, I understand that part, but understanding where we’re at coming into this homestand and being able to be creative and maximize our roster is a great feeling.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.