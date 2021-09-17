Take a look at quarterback play in the NFL, because the Patriots appear to be in good hands

The Patriots created this issue by letting Tom Brady walk, which will go down as one of the biggest mistakes in New England sports history (see, Ruth, Babe). You cannot, and absolutely should not, let an all-time great walk the way Brady did. You give him whatever he asks for, and you attempt to tutor his successor at the same time.

The Patriots don’t have the problems of some NFL teams, which are still trying to decide on the right quarterback. Not to say Mac Jones will be the signal-caller in New England for the next 15 years after one performance, but that performance against the Dolphins last week offered peace of mind that the quarterback position might not be an issue.

If Patriots fans watched that nearly four-hour Thursday night drama between the Giants and Washington, they should have gone to bed with a sense of relief.

The penalty for allowing Brady to leave for the Buccaneers was a difficult, COVID-filled transition year for the Patriots that resulted in a losing record (7-9). Inasmuch as Cam Newton thrived at times in Carolina, taking his team to the Super Bowl and winning an MVP, he was in no way the long-term solution at quarterback here.

Advertisement

The combination of an aging roster, Bill Belichick not upgrading the skill positions, the lack of development from wide receiver N’Keal Harry and running back Sony Michel, and Newton’s declining skills resulted in the Patriots plunging into mediocrity. They were just another team.

But watching Daniel Jones, now in his third season trying to figure it out, attempting to lead the Giants to victory against another below-average team, should serve as a lesson to Patriots management that finding the next great quarterback is a process that could take decades.

Look at the Dolphins, who have been trying to find a capable successor to Dan Marino, who retired 22 years ago. If you entered that Patriots-Dolphins game wondering whether Mac Jones was better than his Alabama predecessor, Tua Tagovailoa, you probably got your answer after the game. Jones is the better prospect and the Patriots didn’t have to trade up into the top five of the draft to get him.

Advertisement

This is why the Dolphins are considering making a run at defamed Houston quarterback DeShaun Watson, who remains inactive as he faces several sexual assault accusations.

The Jets, Sunday’s opponent, have had similar issues at finding that franchise quarterback. They jumped from Mark Sanchez to Sam Darnold, then shipped Darnold to Carolina and drafted Zach Wilson.

In the past 12 years, the Jets have taken five quarterbacks in the first two rounds of the draft: Sanchez, Christian Hackenberg, Geno Smith, Darnold and Wilson, and haven’t reached the playoffs since 2010. Quarterback searching can be an exhausting and costly investment and the Jets have used two top-three picks on that position in the past four years.

When you make bad decisions selecting a quarterback, you end up like the Washington Football Team, which selected Dwayne Haskins in the first round two years ago and he’s now a backup in Pittsburgh. Washington was forced to sign Ryan Fitzpatrick — yeah that was going to work out — and now re using Taylor Heinicke, a 28-year-old journeyman who had played in nine games before orchestrating the stirring comeback Thursday to beat the Giants.

Advertisement

Now he may be the WFT’s starter for good. You want to be in that situation, Patriots fans?

Belichick made the inaccurate assessment that he could flourish in the post-Brady era with someone more athletic than Brady (Newton) but without the accuracy or football acumen. That obviously didn’t work. And Belichick and his staff were patient — and fortunate enough — that Jones dropped to No. 15 so they could draft him without having to relinquish players or picks.

Is Jones the best quarterback of his draft class? Way too early to determine, just as it’s too early to tell if he’s better than Wilson. But what Jones showed in the opener is he can manage a game without making major mistakes, which is a rare skill for a rookie quarterback.

This isn’t to say the Patriots’ quarterback search is over. But the organization now has the opportunity to tutor and upgrade Jones’s already sophisticated skill set into that franchise quarterback. Stop comparing him with Brady. That’s ridiculous. The hope is the Patriots won’t have to endure the quarterback merry-go-round as their AFC rivals in Indianapolis, Denver, Tennessee or New York.

The Giants are still unsure whether Jones can lead them to a winning record. The Philadelphia Eagles are sort of sure Jalen Hurts is their QB1. In Chicago, the Bears are just waiting to pull the trigger on Justin Fields but until then they’ll lose games with Andy Dalton. The Lions are banking that Jared Goff can rejuvenate his career and the Falcons are still running Matt Ryan out there to lose games.

Advertisement

So the Patriots are in an enviable situation. Jones’s rookie year will have its share of ups and downs, winning two-minute drives and perhaps costly interceptions, but after just one week, it’s apparent the Patriots have avoided the painstaking quarterback search that has hampered several organizations, especially Sunday’s opponent, the Jets.

It’s not on Belichick, Josh McDaniels and Co. to ensure that Jones ascends and also has the capable weapons to lead New England back to Super Bowl contention. But Patriots fans should feel better about that possibility than they did a week ago.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.