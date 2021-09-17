Top-ranked Bishop Feehan girls’ soccer finds second wind, rolls past King Philip

The Shamrocks (4-0) entered the break with a slim 1-0 lead and had settled for a number of long-distance shots. But they honed in on the net in the second half. Seniors Kaitryn Franchino and Liz McCormick each finished with two goals, including a slick play in which Franchino laid a ball to the back post that McCormick powered home. Sophomore Kileigh Gorman and junior Gabby Gjoni also scored.

“We were a little more aggressive getting to the goal [in the second half],” Feehan coach Phil Silva said. “We definitely attacked the box.”

In a one-goal game against second-ranked King Philip, the No. 1 Bishop Feehan girls’ soccer team went on the offensive in the final 40 minutes, a five-goal blitz resulting in a 6-1 nonleague win Friday afternoon in Wrentham.

Silva was also impressed by his defense. KP (3-1) had scored 15 goals in three games entering Friday, but an effort led by seniors Grace Burke and Annie Pearl kept them at bay.

“Defensively, we were outstanding,” Silva said.

As the Shamrocks keep rolling, Silva knows the season is still in its early stages. But picking up a win against a quality rival always boosts confidence.

“[It is] definitely a game the kids get excited to play,” he said.

Blue Hills 4, Mt. Alvernia 1 — Junior Emily Lehane scored a pair of goals to put the Warriors (3-1-1) on top in the nonleague matchup. Senior Bella Prisco and sophomore Emily Hietala added goals.

Hull 2, Rockland 1 — Freshman Elly Thomas and sophomore Maeve White each found the net for the Pirates (2-2) in their South Shore League triumph. Freshman Fallon Ryan also earned praise for her command in the center midfield.

Marblehead 2, Gloucester 1 — Ella Kramer assisted on second-half goals from Lydia Bailey and Samantha Dormer in the come-from-behind win for the Magicians in the Northeastern Conference.

Masconomet 1, Peabody 0 — Taylor Bovardi assisted Lauren Boughner in the 28th minute to push host Masco (3-1) past the Tanners (1-2) in Northeastern Conference play.

Norwell 6, Middleborough 1 — Bridget Shaw scored twice and freshman Olga Spasic tallied her first varsity goal to lead the host Clippers (3-1). Maddie King and Giuliana Gianino also scored.

Plymouth North 7, North Quincy 1 — Senior captain Morgan Banzi scored three goals for the Blue Eagles, who improved to 5-0-0 with the Patriot League win.

St. Mary’s 2, Malden Catholic 0 — Bella Owumi and Sophie Skabeikis each potted a goal for the visiting Spartans (3-1-1) in the shutout victory.

Boys’ soccer

Abington 2, Randolph 1 — Carlos Oliveira and Josh Flaherty scored a pair of goals in the first half and the Green Wave held on for the South Shore Sullivan win.

Dighton-Rehoboth 6, Seekonk 0 — Senior Reese Cordero collected three goals and an assist and Kevin Smith added a pair of goals for the Falcons (4-0) in the South Coast win.

Foxborough 2, Norton 1 — Alex Penders and Jacob Tessler netted a goal apiece and Matt Angelini registered a pair of assists for the Warriors (3-1-1) in the nonleague win.

Hingham 1, Pembroke 0 — Jack Murtagh netted the goal and Jack Price recorded the shutout to propel the visiting Harbormen (3-0) to the Patriot League win.

Medway 2, Medfield 1 — Junior Marco Perugini scored both goals for the Mustangs (3-2-0) in the Tri-Valley matchup.

Nauset 6, Falmouth 0 — Senior captains Will Schiffer and Pat Pinto each scored two goals and registered an assist in the Cape & Islands win for the top-ranked Warriors (3-0-1).

Newton South 3, Boston Latin 0 — Senior Nico Teulet’s three-goal performance powered the Lions (1-2) past their Dual County League opponent.

Plymouth North 4, North Quincy 1 — The Eagles (4-0) remained undefeated on the strength of two goals and an assist from Josh Murray, and a goal and two assists from Ben Young in the Patriot League matchup.

Girls’ cross-country

Newton North 25, Needham 30 — The Tigers (3-0) received a first-place finish from Vivian Kane (19:20) and a third from Ciara Evans (19:57) on the 5K home course in a close Bay State Conference win. Needham’s Olivia Hunninghake (19:37) finished second overall. Both teams also beat Framingham 15-50 in the tri-meet.

Field hockey

Chelmsford 5, Westford 0 — Lexi D’Angelo (2 goals) and Remore Serra (1 goal, 1 assist) led the offensive attack, and Sofia Balan and Julia Pitts solidified the defense in the nonleague win for the Lions (1-0-1).

Dartmouth 3, Bridgewater-Raynham 0 — Sophomore Samantha Souza scored two goals, and senior Nicole Sylvain added a third in the Southeast Conference shutout win for the Indians (4-0).

Marshfield 4, Braintree 2 — Sophomore Alanna Devlin scored three goals to power the host Rams (3-0-1) to the nonleague victory.

Norwood 3, Ashland 0 — Senior goalie Talia Fruci turned in her second shutout performance of the season in the Tri-Valley League win for the visiting Mustangs (2-1).

Swampscott 1, North Andover 0 — The Big Blue (2-1) picked up a nonleague win when Olivia Baran fed Sydney Marshal for the game’s lone goal.

Watertown 4, Lexington 0 — The No. 7 Raiders (2-0) picked up a nonleague win on the road behind two goals from junior Maggie Driscoll. Lizzie Loftus also made several key defensive plays to aid in the shutout effort.

West Bridgewater 3, Whitman-Hanson 3 — Senior Ally Ayers scored two second-half goals for W-H (0-3-1) to complete the comeback by the visitors for the draw.

Golf

Bridgewater-Raynham 148, Durfee 84 — Junior Justin Peters (38) and sophomore Richie Thayer (38) led the Trojans (5-2-0) with 26 points each in the Southeast Conference matchup.

Burlington 46, Woburn 26 — Junior Dillon O’Reilly shot a 3-over 38 to pace the Red Devils (3-2) in the Middlesex League matchup at Billerica Country Club.

Girls’ volleyball

Dartmouth 3, Apponequet 0 — The No. 2 Indians (5-0) swept the Lakers in a nonleague match behind 7 aces and 14 service points from Sorelle Lawton. Lauren Augusto also added 17 service points and 15 assists for the hosts.

King Philip 3, Walpole 0 — Juniors Sammi Shore (10 kills, 2 aces) and Emily Sawyer (5 kills), along with seniors Liv Carey (4 kills, 10 service points) and Stella Bailey (5 aces, 17 service points), all turned in impressive performances as the Warriors (4-0) swept the Timberwolves in nonleague play.

Whitman-Hanson 3, Plymouth North 1 — Freshman Caroline Gray led the host Panthers (2-1) to the Patriot League win with two aces and 17 assists. Senior captains Abby Martin and Lily Welch had seven kills each.

Colin Bannen, Ethan McDowell, Lenny Rowe, Steve Sousa, AJ Traub, and Christopher Williams contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.