With less uncertainty, Taylor Hall in a better place entering season with Bruins

In the short time they played together, Taylor Hall forged a bond with Krejci that allowed him to thrive on the ice and also helped him adjust to a new environment after being traded to Boston in the middle of a season complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He wanted to play in front of his family after being gone for 17 years. He wanted his children to live where he grew up.

As David Krejci explained at an introductory press conference with HC Olomouc the reasons he returned to his home country of the Czech Republic, he made it clear that it was a life choice.

Hall knew that Krejci had a heavy decision lingering over him all year. He was in the final year of his contract with the Bruins and chose to return home to the Czech Republic after spending 15 years in the NHL.

“I have a lot of respect for Krej,” Hall said. “It would’ve been nice to see him back here this year. He’s a guy that I learned a lot from even in the 20, 25, 30 games I played with him.”

As much as Hall wanted to see Krejci return to Boston, he understood Krejci’s decision.

“He did it for the right reasons and, as a person, you support him as a friend,” Hall said. “I had no idea what he was going to do, and I didn’t even want to really ask him about it or tell him what I was going to do. I wanted him to come back for the right reasons if that’s what he wanted to do.”

Initially, there was a possibility that Krejci might return to the Bruins once his season with HC Olomouc ends in the spring, but Krejci appeared to close that door when he told reporters in the Czech Republic that he planned to stay there.

“I’m sure he’s having a blast,” Hall said. “I don’t know if we’ll ever see him back here again, I know there’s a lot of speculation. But honestly, I think everyone in our dressing room wishes him all the best.”

Hall developed chemistry with linemates Krejci and Craig Smith that made them one of the Bruins’ more productive combinations. Hall signed a four-year, $24 million contract in July to stay in Boston.

“In signing here, I never had a guarantee that Krejci was going to be back,” he said. “I just wanted to play for this team and help this team win a Stanley Cup at the end of the day. So whatever I have to do to contribute to that is what I’ll do.”

Hall’s focus was building on the success he had as he helped the Bruins push toward the playoffs last season. He notched six goals and 14 assists in 16 regular-season games, along with three goals and two assists in 11 playoff games.

“Honestly, it doesn’t really change my preparation or my focus for the year,” Hall said. “My job is to come in and play as well as I can. Whatever line I’m slotted in, hopefully, I can drive that line like I have in the past and whoever the centerman is — I imagine I’ll play with Smitty on the right side — I think that we can work with anyone.”

For his part, Hall has found some stability in Boston. In 2019 he started the season with the New Jersey Devils, who traded him to the Arizona Coyotes. After signing with the Sabres in 2020, Buffalo sent him to Boston in April.

“My last season with the Devils, I knew that a trade was probably imminent and then last year with COVID, the ways that things happened, I knew a trade was probably going to happen,” Hall said. “So it’s been great to come to Boston 10 days before camp, move into a place that I know I’m going to be in for a while, just to kind of set up a home base.

“I know it’s not something that you’re going to see on the score sheet in the first five games of the year, but just mentally it makes it a lot easier for an athlete when he’s more settled and he’s more comfortable and can kind of just worry about playing as a hockey player.”

Big opportunity for undersized Asselin

It’s no great leap to suggest a few of the prospects the Bruins brought to the rookie tournament in Buffalo will make the NHL some day.

Oskar Steen and Jakub Lauko, who could get a look with the varsity, have the makings of quick, undersized, irritating bottom-six forwards with offensive upside. Brady Lyle’s size (6 feet, 3 inches, 215 pounds) and heavy point shot should some day find a home on an NHL blueline. Fabian Lysell is green, but his skating and hands will bring him to the show eventually.

Samuel Asselin believes he can be there with them.

The Bruins were so pleased with the 23-year-old undrafted forward, who jumped from the ECHL to the AHL in the last two seasons, that in July they handed him a two-year, entry-level NHL contract. If this weekend’s scrimmages against the Sabres (3 p.m. Saturday) and Devils (1 p.m. Sunday) are the continuance of a Yanni Gourde-like rise, do not be surprised.

Like the 5-10, 183-pound Asselin — who will likely center Lauko and Lysell this weekend — Gourde is a smallish (5-9, 172), undrafted forward from the QMJHL. Now with the Seattle Kraken, Gourde spent parts of two seasons in the ECHL, then the AHL, before winning two Stanley Cups as a key cog on Tampa Bay’s third line.

Asselin popped in 2018, when he was traded from Acadie-Bathurst to Halifax as a QMJHL overager. His new coach, Éric Veilleux, altered the job description of the third-line, penalty-killing, defensive center the club acquired.

“He saw in me something else and gave me the green light,” said Asselin, from Repentigny on the North Shore of Montreal. “I just started scoring goals.”

He finished with a QMHJL-best 48 goals, with 86 points, in 68 games. Asselin signed with Providence and spent nearly all of 2019-20 in the ECHL (Atlanta). Moving up a level last year, he was one of Providence’s best forwards (8-8—16 in 25 games).

He’s eager to see what’s next.

“You never know what can happen with the NHL,” Asselin said. “There’s trades, there’s injury, there’s everything. I’ll be ready whenever my turn is coming.”

