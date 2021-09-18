After a lean 18 months, A Far Cry delivers abundance at Jordan Hall

By now we know that where the pandemic is concerned, “over” will never be a binary, here today and gone tomorrow. Instead, the end of the long nightmare is arriving in tentative advances and retreats, but each first time doing something since the beginning of the pandemic represents one step further away from those darkest months. So it was on Friday night at Jordan Hall, as string orchestra A Far Cry performed to a fully vaccinated and masked audience, ending my 562-day streak of no classical concerts indoors, and ending the ensemble’s 580-day stretch sans indoor live audiences as well.

At this time last year, I had a list of things I wanted to do when the pandemic was over. I would hug my friends more, travel, and practice driving so I could be more comfortable behind the wheel. I wouldn’t skip out on so many things because I’d remember how short life could be.

Advertisement

I couldn’t have chosen a better first re-entrance to the concert hall if I’d planned it myself. A Far Cry is one of my favorite local ensembles for many reasons, and first among those is that their performances embody everything I love about music. Because the orchestra operates with no artistic director, conductor, or concertmaster, the musicians (“Criers”) call the shots on everything from repertoire to interpretation to bowings. Programs are thoughtfully curated around themes; they’re not always technically perfect, but they’re never tedious. I’ve never seen filler on an A Far Cry program. And so there was none on “Circle of Life,” an evening of music that illustrates key moments in a human lifetime, imagined by Crier bassist-on-sabbatical Karl Doty.

For childhood, there was Bartók’s “For Children” and lullabies — one from Latin America, one from Japan, and one written for a Crier’s own young child. Young adulthood’s restlessness roiled the hall in “Shyshtar: Metamorphosis” by the Azeri composer Franghiz Ali-Zadeh, which alternated thrumming patterns almost overwhelming in their density with episodes of hushed, graceful dissonance.

Advertisement

Marital bliss was represented by Dvořák’s “Serenade for Strings” in a rendition blessedly clear of cobwebs and clichés, where the air seemed so suffused with gratitude that one could taste it. This turned up another level with Doty’s own Nordic-inflected fiddle tune “Castles,” written as a duet for himself and his violinist wife, Liesl (a Crier emeritus), after his first visit to his childhood home with their then-newborn son. At the short piece’s halfway point, the musicians broke into song behind their black masks, vocalizing along with their parts; it felt as if a rainbow had materialized out of thin air. As a coda there was the slow movement of Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 16, composed only a few months before the composer’s death, but no song of mourning was this, only a serene and fulfilled look backward at a journey well traveled.

Altogether it amounted to something much more than the sum of its parts — music and musicians and audience and the acoustically exquisite Jordan Hall, which is once again open to outside groups. Food rarely tastes as sweet as it does after a fast, and A Far Cry served several flavors of abundance, saying let all who hunger come and eat. That abundance was not just in the music, but what the music represented.

Advertisement

The pieces could evoke stages of one person’s life, but I couldn’t help but see them as simultaneous, happening to different individuals at different places on the cycle. The common thread for me was the way that others can share in those moments, which many of us have not been able to do in person for the past 18 months. In socially distant visits and over Zoom, we scrounged for crumbs of human connection as if they could vanish at any moment — after all, wasn’t that how the pandemic began?

A Far Cry began this new chapter by resolving that those feelings of abundance were real; we had not imagined them; crumbs were not what we were meant to survive on. I may have seen the light at the end of the tunnel before, but I never before felt it on my face as fully as I did in Jordan Hall on Friday.

The pandemic is not over. To act like it is would be both disingenuous and dangerous. But it would seem now that the time of empty chairs in front of silent stages belongs to the past. May future generations never know another like it.

A FAR CRY

At Jordan Hall, Friday

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten. Madonna’s work is supported by the Rubin Institute for Music Criticism, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and Ann and Gordon Getty Foundation.

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten.