Bird sightings from the Mass Audubon Society

Cape Cod: Notable reports included seven common gallinules, six American coots, and seven ring-necked ducks. Observers spotted a lark sparrow from South Monomoy, an American white pelican in Pleasant Bay off Orleans, a long-tailed jaeger at Coast Guard Beach in Eastham, a buff-breasted sandpiper and a little gull at Race Point in Provincetown, three glossy ibises at Forest Beach in Chatham, and eight yellow-crowned night-herons in West Barnstable.

Warbler migration is well underway at this point with a variety of species being reported from various localities across the state. This is an especially good time to be on the lookout for Connecticut warblers, and also some of the less common shorebird migrants such as American golden-plover, Western sandpiper, Baird’s sandpiper, stilt sandpiper, buff-breasted sandpiper, and long-billed dowitcher. Sea duck migration is also picking up with scoters increasingly being seen at outlying coastal locations.

Recent bird sightings as reported to the Mass Audubon:

Connecticut Valley: In the area, there was a red phalarope reported from Whately and a Connecticut warbler in Northfield.

Advertisement

Essex County: Highlights included a Connecticut warbler in Middleton, and at Plum Island, a yellow-crowned night-heron, a Western sandpiper, and a black guillemot at Emerson Rocks.

Hampden County: In the Longmeadow and Longmeadow Flats area, highlights featured a snowy egret, a common gallinule, two American golden-plovers, a stilt sandpiper, and a black-billed cuckoo.

Hampshire County: The area hosted multiple reports of American golden-plover at the Honey Pot in Hadley, where four blue grosbeaks were also found. In Northampton’s East Meadows, there was a sora, a dickcissel, and a yellow-headed blackbird. Arcadia Sanctuary also hosted a dickcissel, and in the vicinity of the Holyoke Dam, a lesser black-backed gull was seen. A Connecticut warbler was seen in Belchertown.

Martha’s Vineyard: There were two yellow-crowned night-herons at Felix Neck and a common raven in West Tisbury. At Cuttyhunk Island, two white-eyed vireos were sighted.

Advertisement

Middlesex County: Outstanding reports were three American coots at Great Meadows in Concord, two Caspian terns at Crystal Lake in Wakefield, a white-eyed vireo and a golden-winged warbler at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, a Connecticut warbler in Groton, and a Kentucky warbler in the Middlesex Fells in Medford.

Nantucket: Highlights included a tricolored heron, an American bittern, and three common ravens.

Norfolk County: A yellow-crowned night-heron was spotted at Squantum, and an olive-sided flycatcher was seen at Moose Hill Sanctuary in Sharon.

Suffolk County: There were reports of five American golden-plovers and six pectoral sandpipers at Castle Island. At Belle Isle in East Boston, there were three gadwalls, a little blue heron, three stilt sandpipers, and four Caspian terns.

South Shore: Highlights featured two Caspian terns in Kingston and a gray-cheeked thrush at Manomet.

Western Mass.: There was a Western kingbird in Willliamstown, a hooded warbler at Canoe Meadows Sanctuary in Pittsfield, a Connecticut warbler in Mt. Washington, and three red crossbills in Washington.

Worcester County: Reports featured a red-necked grebe in Gardner, four continuing sandhill cranes in Hardwick, two dickcissels in Uxbridge, and two Connecticut warblers at the Westborough Wildlife Area in Westborough.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.