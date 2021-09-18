Chang-Díaz endorses Wu in Boston mayoral race Saturday

Chang-Díaz, who announced her run for governor in June, said during the event that Wu is able to take on issues facing the city, including its affordable housing crisis. Wu is someone who can connect with all communities across the city, Chang-Díaz said.

Chang-Díaz, the first Latina to serve in the state Senate after her 2008 election , announced her endorsement of Wu during a campaign event at Villa Victoria housing development in the South End Saturday morning.

City Councilor Michelle Wu, coming off her first place finish in Tuesday’s preliminary mayoral election in Boston, secured the support Saturday of Sonia Chang-Díaz, a longtime progressive state senator from Jamaica Plain.

“She has got the vision and the delivery,” Chang-Díaz said of Wu, “the practical know-how and the grit, and the ambition to take on big systems.”

Wu and Essaibi George, a fellow member of Boston’s City Council, both emerged triumphant in Tuesday’s preliminary mayoral election. That vote narrowed a crowded field of candidates to the top two finishers, who will appear on Boston’s municipal election ballot Nov. 2.

The endorsement of Chang-Díaz added to Wu’s list of prominent elected leaders backing her campaign, which already includes US Senator Elizabeth Warren, Suffolk Sheriff Steve Tompkins, Boston city councilors Lydia Edwards and Liz Breadon, along with several other state lawmakers. She also has the support of union locals, including Teamsters, hospitality workers, and MBTA employees.

Wu is seen as the progressive candidate in the mayoral election, while Essaibi George is viewed more as a centrist. Both have strived to differentiate how they would govern the city; on Tuesday, Essaibi George declared she would be the one who would “do the work” to address issues at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, and improve the city’s schools.

Unions representing firefighters, nurses, sheetmetal workers and pipefitters have backed Essaibi George, along with former Boston Police Commissioner William Gross.

The city’s mayor can’t do some things, like mandate free public transit service, Essaibi George said Tuesday night — a move that Wu has supported.

“You will not find me on a soapbox,” Essaibi George said. “You will find me in your neighborhood, doing the work.”

On Saturday, speakers didn’t mention Essaibi George’s name, but criticized approaches to governing that did not do more than “nibble” at the status quo, Wu told the crowd.

Chang-Díaz praised Wu Saturday for her work on paid family leave for city employees, community choice energy, which allows residents to purchase electricity from renewable sources, and efforts that “changed the field of debate” on providing free mass transit.

“When we start out by asking ourselves what’s politically feasible, rather than what will actually solve problems, we negotiate against our own constituents. Constituents who have been told for too long to wait for real change,” Chang-Díaz said.

Wu pointed to proposals like a “green new deal” for the city’s schools, or addressing racial disparities in the city that have been worsened by the pandemic, and broken communities’ trust in government.

“I am here to say that the city of Boston doesn’t have to choose between safety for all, and justice [and] ensuring that we are building that trust,” Wu said.

There is a decision in the mayoral race about how collective resources will be used, Wu said: “Whether we are investing for the very urgent needs right now that will take us into the future... or we continue to put Band-Aids on a broken system.”

Wu later added: “There is a stark choice that Boston is facing in this election.”

Wu and Essaibi George on Tuesday were the top finishers in a crowded field of candidates including two of their City Council colleagues — Acting Mayor Kim Janey and Andrea Campbell — as well as John Barros, the city’s former chief of economic development.

On Tuesday, Wu secured 33 percent of the vote, followed by Essaibi George, who had 22 percent. The city clerk’s office reported 20 percent of voters picked Campbell, while Janey had 19 percent and Barros picked up 3 percent of the ballots cast.

It wasn’t clear Saturday whether any of the other mayoral candidates would endorse either of their former rivals. A preelection poll by the research group MassINC reported that supporters of Campbell and Janey were far more likely to back Wu in the general election.

Following Saturday’s event, Pedro Cruz, an activist in the neighborhood, said Wu has his support because she is interested in representing communities accurately and listens to residents.

“She’s coming from a human perspective,” he said in an interview. “She answers as a parent, as a daughter of someone who suffered from mental illness.” Cruz referred to Wu’s discussions of her mother, who experienced mental illness.

“She works for the community ... she clearly gets it,” Cruz said.

Hector Pina, who owns the local restaurants Vejigantes and Doña Habana, said he believes Wu is the right person to lead the city. Doña Habana is located at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, the center of the city’s opioid epidemic, and Pina praised Wu for wanting to address issues in that neighborhood.

“Her plan on methadone mile is really important,” he said. “The problem is spreading.”

Milton J. Valencia, Danny McDonald, and Andrew Ryan of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.