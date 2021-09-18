Dracut police cruiser fire was intentionally set

An unidentified woman allegedly set the fire that destroyed two cruisers in a rear parking lot behind the Dracut police headquarters earlier this week, the department said in a statement Friday.

On Wednesday night, an accelerant was used to torch one cruiser, totaling the car along with another marked cruiser parked next to it, according to Dracut police.

Officers were responding to multiple emergency calls at the time of the incident when a shift supervisor was alerted about a fire behind the station.