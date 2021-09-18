Dracut police cruiser fire was intentionally set

An unidentified woman allegedly set the fire that destroyed two cruisers in a rear parking lot behind the Dracut police headquarters earlier this week, the department said in a statement Friday.
On Wednesday night, an accelerant was used to torch one cruiser, totaling the car along with another marked cruiser parked next to it, according to Dracut police.
Officers were responding to multiple emergency calls at the time of the incident when a shift supervisor was alerted about a fire behind the station.
Police detained a woman, described as a person of interest, after finding her in the vestibule of the station after the fire had been put out, Dracut police said.
The woman was described as a “long-term town resident,” with a “mental health component that appears to be part of this situation,” according to previous Globe reporting.
The woman was not yet charged as of Friday, so her identity was not released.
No further information was immediately available Saturday afternoon.
