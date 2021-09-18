New England news in brief

The Massachusetts National Guard will expand its school transportation services to five additional communities amid a critical bus driver shortage, state officials said Friday. Brockton, Framingham, Holyoke, Quincy, and Woburn will receive help to drive kids to school, according to a statement from the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. Previously, the state said guard members would transport students in Chelsea, Lawrence, Lowell, and Lynn. Gov. Charlie Baker authorized the use of up to 250 National Guard personnel to be made available to provide assistance to school districts unable to hire enough drivers to get kids to school. Last week, more than 190 National Guard members completed the driver’s certification process to permit them to drive 7D vehicles, a kind of van approved for school transportation by MassDOT, state officials said. The certification process includes vehicle training, as well as a background check and a thorough review of health and safety measures. Aside from those who complete driver’s training, approximately 40 members of the National Guard will provide operational support in ensuring safe transportation to and from school, officials said.

LAS VEGAS

Advertisement

Conn. police officer charged in death of fellow officer

A Connecticut police officer faces criminal charges in Las Vegas and an investigation in his own department following an early-morning crash Friday that killed a fellow officer, when a Rolls Royce overturned, officials said. Officer Robert Ferraro, 34, of the New Haven Police Department was arrested Friday on charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving in the 4 a.m. crash that killed Officer Joshua Castellano, a seven-year member of the New Haven department. According to Las Vegas police, Ferraro lost control of the Rolls Royce when it approached an intersection at high speed, struck a parked car and other objects before overturning and coming to rest upright. Las Vegas police said Castellano, 25, was ejected and suffered fatal injuries when the car overturned while Ferraro and four others in the car suffered minor injuries. Ferraro was jailed pending posting of bail that a judge on Saturday set at $100,000. Acting New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez said Saturday that Ferraro was placed on administrative leave while the department conducts its own investigation. (AP)

Advertisement

DEERFIELD

Toxins found in senior center

Three Western Massachusetts towns are looking for a new home for their senior center after an environmental assessment found asbestos, lead paint, and mold in the 90-year-old building they had been using. The South County Senior Center served seniors in that town as well as from Sunderland and Whately. The center has had limited use since it was shut down by the pandemic in March 2020. Area seniors recently have been using a tent on the front lawn for programs. But with winter approaching they need an indoor space. The town’s select board has been making plans to move seniors into the South Deerfield Congregational Church. But the church needs accessible bathrooms and ramps as well as general maintenance, a board official said. (AP)

CONCORD, N.H.

Federal grants target youth homelessness

New Hampshire is getting more than $3.4 million in federal grants to work on ending youth homelessness. The funding is part of $142 million being awarded nationally by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. The department’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program will support a wide range of housing programs, including rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, and host homes. Communities getting help from the grant will work with their youth advisory boards, child welfare agencies, and other partners to create a comprehensive community plan to end youth homelessness. (AP)

Advertisement

BAR HARBOR, MAINE

Acadia on track for record year

Acadia National Park is on track for a record year as park officials see no signs of visitation slowing down this fall. The park’s busiest year on record was 2018, when there were 3.54 million visits. This year, the number could top 4 million, Kevin Schneider, park superintendent, told the Acadia Advisory Commission. Things have taken off since 2020, which was an off year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2.67 million visits Acadia had in 2020 was the lowest annual count the park has had since 2014. Visitation picked up significantly last fall, however. Since October 2020, “every single month has been a record month” for visitation, according to Adam Gibson, a social scientist for Acadia. (AP)











