Police officer justified in April fatal shooting, Worcester DA finds

Police found Gouvonvong “consistent with his own description of 50 lbs. of explosives on his person, with wires consistent with a detonator, and he was armed with at least an AR-15,” the office said in a report of its findings released Friday.

On April 20, Gouvonvong, 31, of Worcester, called 911 around 10:40 p.m. Gouvonvong told dispatch he placed an explosive device somewhere in the city, strapped a bomb to himself, and was armed with an AR-15 rifle.

A Worcester officer was justified in his use of deadly force in the fatal shooting of Phet Gouvonvong in April, according to the Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office.

After 82 minutes of failed negotiations, Worcester Police Officer Paul Cyr fatally shot Gouvonvong as he tried to flee from the area of Grafton and Arthur streets towards a Cumberland Farms with live fuel pumping stations.

Officer Cyr fired his gun multiple times. The first two shots missed Gouvonvong, entering the Dunkin’ Donuts across the street. The third shot hit the suspect in the chest causing a spark and a small cloud of debris.

During several points in the negotiations, Gouvonvong said because “you guys” are killing Black people, and because “you guys just shot a 16-year-old girl,” that his mission was to go to the police station strapped with a bomb, the report said.

The shooting happened hours after a jury in Minneapolis convicted former officer Derek Chauvin of killing George Floyd last year. During a press conference in April, Early Jr. said there was no evidence that Gouvonvong’s actions were related, according to previous Globe reporting.

The Worcester District Attorney’s office found that Officer Cyr acted “reasonably and lawfully” and therefore “no criminal charges are warranted,” the report said.









