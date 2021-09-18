Search continues for missing 38-year-old Wellesley woman

Dolly Thapa, formerly from Rowley , was reported missing to Wellesley Police by family members on Monday night, the Essex District Attorney’s office said in a statement Saturday.

Authorities are investigating the disappearance of a 38-year-old Wellesley woman who was last seen leaving a friend’s home in Dorchester on Sunday.

Dolly Thapa, 38, on the day she was last seen in Dorchester (Essex District Attorney's office).

She is believed to be driving a 2002 gray/light green Lexus. The vehicle’s license plate number is MA 198AN3, the statement said.

There were no updates on Thapa’s whereabouts as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the district attorney’s office.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office, the Boston, Rowley, and Wellesley Police Departments, and the Essex State Police Detective Unit are asking for the public’s help in finding Thapa.

Anyone who has seen her since Sept. 12 should call Essex State Police detective unit at 978-745-8908 ext. 5199.

Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.