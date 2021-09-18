Wakefield high school football player seriously injured during varsity game Saturday

The boy was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital. His condition is unknown.

The teenager, who attends Northeast Metro Tech, was knocked unconscious after a collision during a game against Saugus High School, Deputy Fire Chief Tom Purcell said in a statement.

A 16-year-old Wakefield football player suffered a serious injury during a junior varsity game Saturday morning, according to officials.

Wakefield fire responded to a report of an unconscious boy on Northeast Metro Tech’s football field at 10:30 a.m., according to the statement. The game was suspended following the boy’s injury.

School officials are working with guidance and counseling staff to provide emotional support services to the football team and other students, Superintendent David DiBarri said in the release.

“Our thoughts and support are with our injured student-athlete, his family, friends, classmates and teammates during this difficult time and we are closely monitoring the situation,” DiBarri said.

No further information is available at this time.

