Worcester announces indoor mask mandate starting Monday

A face covering must be worn in all indoor private spaces, including supermarkets, restaurants and other businesses, the city announced in a statement Friday.

The city of Worcester is tightening coronavirus mandates starting Monday after weekly increases in the number of cases for 10 straight weeks, according to officials.

Another order requires employers to report all positive cases in their workplace to the Board of Health, according to city officials.

Starting Nov. 1, all city employees will be required to be fully vaccinated or submit weekly proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

There were 26,368 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Worcester as of Friday, the city said, an increase of 510 cases from last week.

Worcester is the second largest city in New England.





