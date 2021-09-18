Workers rescued after getting stuck on lift at Devens business

Two workers were rescued Saturday after they got stuck on a raised platform about 40-feet in the air at a business in Devens, a fire official said.

The workers were working on air conditioning equipment at a Bristol-Myers Squibb facility on Jackson Road when a hydraulic line ruptured around 4:20 p.m., Devens Fire Lieutenant Sean Ford said.

The pair were unable to get down on their own. Firefighters used a ladder to rescue them, he said.