COVID’s impact on the baby boomers (and the rest of us)

I am the quintessential boomer, born in 1957. The fallout from COVID was the tipping point that pushed me to retire this year. I am lucky to have financial security and am now involved with two volunteer jobs.

It was with great interest that I read Robert Weisman’s article “Is the boomers’ long reign coming to an end?” (Page A1, Sept 12). It is an accurate and poignant look at the impact COVID-19 has had on my generation.

While cleaning out my paperwork, I came across an article that I saved from the April 25, 1995, Boston Globe: “Invasion of the 5-year-olds,” about a sort of second baby boom. My two millennial children were born in 1989 and 1990, and that article highlighted many issues affecting our family at the time.

So, thank you for the Globe’s ongoing work to look at the big picture, reporting on social and demographic trends that affect our region and country.

Amy Cohen

Arlington





Robert Weisman’s story generated nearly 300 comments on BostonGlobe.com. The following is an edited sample:





Then there are the millennials and — almost forgot — Generation X

Somehow I think Gen X will be left to clean up their mess. (Roscoe67)

You mean after they clean up their own mess first. (radpad79)

It amazes me that every time an article talks about the boomers, the “next generation” mentioned is the millennials. As usual, Generation X is ignored. Don’t worry, we’ll do our part to “clean up the mess,” as someone posted above, and get no credit for it, and be passed over by millennials who have been told they are the chosen ones for years! (bd76)

I agree. My company has a lot of talented and hard-working Gen Xers. They may go down as the quiet generation. They work hard and earn every promotion and raise they get. Yet companies push for, and only recognize, millennials with less experience. (Numeral)

Too much pitting of one generation against another

Perhaps we’d do well to stop the back and forth about how terrible or great one generation is vs. another. America has come to a dangerous place with respect to what originally made it great: constitutional democracy. Generationally, we all share responsibility for where we are now; we need the collective will to pull ourselves out of the muck of our own making. As a whole nation, we are far too self-absorbed across all age groups. (J-0646)





Inequities have health consequences

As a boomer with kids in their late teens and 20s, I find all this generationalism somewhat ridiculous. People are born, they grow up, they do things, or they don’t. No one generation is better or worse than another. I think my kids’ generation is awesome. I think mine was too. One thing that this article doesn’t touch on is that the baby boomers were the first generation for which fitness became related to social class, as exercise became something that skewed toward the privileged. We have created a huge underclass that has struggled with obesity ever since. COVID has laid bare this discrepancy. The coronavirus is far more lethal to those with a high body mass index. It’s time we deal with the serious health consequences of obesity and the discrepancies that exist because of economic disparity, advertising, and food deserts. This is not about fat-shaming; it’s about addressing one of the most serious public health issues we face. (Rowmama)

A march of progress with much work ahead

Every generation has its pros and cons. Each generation represents all the diversity of belief and opinion that exists at any given time. There are 70-year-old hippies and 70-year-old CEOs, 35-year-old working parents and 35-year-olds who still live off their parents. We are arguing about stereotypes, not people. And the entire population over age 18 votes simultaneously, not just one generation at a time. I regret that boomers have failed to lead a majority of our people to vote to fix global warming, income inequality, or roads and bridges, and I hope Gen Xers and millennials will do better. The deck is stacked against all of us, young and older: gerrymandering, the Electoral College, the tax structure. I do think boomers vote at greater rates, so the kids should probably step it up in that department if they want change. (BecknBuv)

Think of the world that the boomers inherited: Rivers flowed orange with chemical pollution; kids were hiding under their school desks from nuclear obliteration; industrialization was embedded in our society, ushering in climate catastrophe; Black people were being lynched, attacked with fire hoses, and denied basic civil rights; smog was choking our cities and towns. We boomers have failed in many ways, mostly in not living up to our idealistic dreams, but on balance, we’ve tried to make this world more peaceful, more just, more livable, more humane. The baby boomers were and still are a truly great generation that has made and is still making great contributions to humanity. (Rabbit18)

Ideas about retirement rarely remain constant

Thanks to Rob Weisman for a nuanced assessment of the pandemic’s impact on older adults. Having worked with people at retirement age for over 20 years, I’ve learned that most retirement decisions are made or forced because of factors that could never have been anticipated. So it’s not surprising that the number of retirements has jumped during this disruptive period. But I’ve also learned that people’s ideas about retirement rarely remain constant over time. We regularly see people who initially retired but are reentering the workforce, starting businesses, or transferring their experience into new careers, community service, and social action. Rather than an ending, retirement is often the start of a new phase of life that involves continued economic and social contributions. I expect the picture we see today to look much different down the line as people encounter or seek out new opportunities. This will happen out of necessity for many or a desire to make a difference for others. Whatever the motivation, it will require a joining of hands with people of other age groups. No single generation is solely responsible for our many challenges or can successfully tackle them alone. (DougDickson)





Still tuned in after all these years

It is all vanity and a striving after wind. I think the Byrds had a song about this. Oops, betraying my age. (improvr)

Since first seeing the headline of the boomer article, a line from Sgt. Pepper has been replaying in my mind: “The marching band refused to yield.” (rickpat)

Rick: Don McLean? Any boomer should know that. . . (Mr. Crowley)