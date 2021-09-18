Aaron Shampklin runs for 183 yards and two touchdowns as Harvard dispatches Georgetown

WASHINGTON — Aaron Shampklin carried the ball 14 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns, Charlie Dean passed for two scores, and Harvard beat Georgetown, 44-9, on Saturday.

Harvard scored a touchdown on its opening three drives and cruised. Aidan Borguet rushed for a 56-yard touchdown, Dean connected with Kaedyn Odermann for a 31-yard score, and Shampklin added a 36-yard scoring run for his first TD since Nov. 3, 2018.

Borguet finished with 80 yards rushing for Harvard (1-0), which played for the first time since Nov. 23, 2019. The Crimson is 5-0 against the Hoyas since 2014, outscoring them, 195-31.