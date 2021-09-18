fb-pixel Skip to main content
Harvard 44, Georgetown 9

Aaron Shampklin runs for 183 yards and two touchdowns as Harvard dispatches Georgetown

Updated September 18, 2021, 2 minutes ago
In its game against Yale in 2019, the last season in which Harvard played football, Crimson quarterback Jake Smith (above) scrambles for yardage. Harvard beat Georgetown Saturday in its season opener.
In its game against Yale in 2019, the last season in which Harvard played football, Crimson quarterback Jake Smith (above) scrambles for yardage. Harvard beat Georgetown Saturday in its season opener.Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

WASHINGTON — Aaron Shampklin carried the ball 14 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns, Charlie Dean passed for two scores, and Harvard beat Georgetown, 44-9, on Saturday.

Harvard scored a touchdown on its opening three drives and cruised. Aidan Borguet rushed for a 56-yard touchdown, Dean connected with Kaedyn Odermann for a 31-yard score, and Shampklin added a 36-yard scoring run for his first TD since Nov. 3, 2018.

Borguet finished with 80 yards rushing for Harvard (1-0), which played for the first time since Nov. 23, 2019. The Crimson is 5-0 against the Hoyas since 2014, outscoring them, 195-31.

Harvard coach Tim Murphy tied Yale’s Carm Cozz for the most wins at an Ivy League school with 179.

Joseph Brunell was 20-of-37 passing for 249 yards for Georgetown (1-1), which faces another Ivy League school next week at Columbia. Cameron Crayton caught seven passes for 114 yards and Joshua Tomas added 56 yards with a touchdown.

