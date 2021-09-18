After slow start, Milford offense gets on schedule to roll past Wellesley

Midway through its Bay State Conference crusade, it’s all coming up Scarlet. The Hawks pummeled Wellesley, 44-7, Saturday afternoon behind 31 unanswered first-half points.

When Milford built its schedule, it was no coincidence that the Scarlet Hawks paired themselves against Bay State Conference powers Wellesley and Natick in Weeks 2 and 3.

“Wellesley is predominantly a great program in the Bay State,” Olson said. “It’s usually them and Natick right there at the top. We knew Wellesley was young, but so are we. We graduated nine on offense from last season — eight on defense . . . Once our guys settled in though, they really executed well.”

None exemplified that gained comfortability more than junior quarterback Evan Cornelius. Taking over under center this season after the departure of Brady Olson — now at UMass — Cornelius didn’t have the ideal start Saturday.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 230 pound signal caller turned the ball over after he fumbled the snap on the third play of the game. On Milford’s next possession, Cornelius’s first pass of the game was picked off by Wellesley’s Max Poirier.

But the Scarlet Hawks defense forced punts following both turnovers and Cornelius and Co. blew the door open from there. The junior hit Nick Schuler on a bubble screen that Schuler broke for a 51-yard score. On the first play of Wellesley’s ensuing drive, the Hawks scooped up a Poirier fumble. Three plays later, Cornelius hit Jaden Agnew for a 31-yard touchdown. Another first-play fumble from Wellesley set up Cornelius’s third touchdown of the first quarter — a 21-yard loft to Isaiah Pantalone alone in the end zone.

Milford held the Raiders’ first unit to less than 100 yards of offense — 65 of those coming on a Vincent Ferrara touchdown pass to Jack Poirier in the closing moments of the first half — and just one first down that didn’t come via penalty.

Cornelius finished 10 for 19 for 135 yards, adding 44 yards on the ground.

“Incredibly important, great job by the defense forcing those turnovers that really helped me and the team out,” Cornelius said.

“It’s really a mind-set thing,” he said of settling in after the turnovers. “The coaches really help me out being a first-year starter . . . You’re always optimistic coming into a game but we played really well across the board today.”

Grant Scudo tacked on with a 73-yard touchdown run to make it 28-0 in the second quarter.

Sophomore kicker Nicholas Araujo was 3 for 4 on field goals, drilling a 45-yarder in the fourth quarter after narrowly leaving a 47-yarder short in the first half. On defense Araujo added a pick-6, intercepting Ferrara and scampering 30 yards for the score. Hitting all five PATs, he finished with 20 points.

“That was a great opportunity,” Araujo said. “That was amazing, I’ll never forget it.”

Bishop Fenwick 48, Arlington Catholic 7 — Troy Irizarry rushed for three touchdowns to power the Crusaders to the Catholic Central League win. Steven Woods threw for a 21-yard touchdown and rushed for a 1-yard score for visiting Fenwick (2-0).

Boston English 36, Lynn Tech 15 — First-quarter touchdowns from Nydjeen Vatel, Anderson Guerrero and Denzil Pierre put the Eagles out to a 20-point lead and they never looked back in the nonleague matchup. Jamari Howard and Terrell Gethers also scored touchdowns in the win.

Hamilton-Wenham 14, Watertown 6 — Markus Nordin (7 yards) and John Ertel (3 yards) scored on short runs to provide the offense for the Generals (2-0) in the nonleague matchup.

KIPP Academy 29, TechBoston 0 — Quarterback Juan Setalsingh (213 passing yards, rushing TD) connected with Jaythean Mim for touchdowns of 28 and 9 yards to lead the host Panthers (2-0) to the nonleague win.

Middleborough 48, New Bedford 21 — Middleborough’s offensive line dominated the point of attack, paving the way for three Sachems to surpass 100 rushing yards as they spoiled New Bedford’s home opener. Quarterback Jacob Briggs ran for 112 yards and four touchdowns in his second start, while Nate Tullish added 108 yards and a TD and Robert Henry had 102 yards and a score on eight carries. New Bedford’s Ranen Goodine caught touchdown passes of 47 and 50 yards.

Milton 34, Framingham 6 — Chase Vaughn led the No. 19 Wildcats (1-1) to their first win of the season in a Bay State Conference matchup against the visiting Flyers (0-2). Vaughn threw for touchdowns on scoring tosses of 64 yards to Amari Marsman, 11 yards to Luke Samman, and 71 yards to Jack Finnegan before the third-year starter was forced to leave the game in the third quarter with a left shoulder injury. Marsman added an 8-yard TD run while backup quarterback Owen McHugh scored on a 4-yard run.

Norwood 42, Falmouth 7 — Brian Metayer dominated all three phases of the game for the host Mustangs (2-0), taking back a first-quarter kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown, scoring on a 14-yard rush later in the quarter, and adding a 68-yard pick-6 in the third quarter of the nonleague win.

Old Colony 38, Cape Cod Tech 6 — Junior Matt McGuiggan went 5-of-7 passing with three touchdowns, two passing and one rushing for the Cougars (3-0) in the Mayflower League win. Classmate Chris Egan rushed 11 times for 83 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and caught a 27-yard touchdown pass.