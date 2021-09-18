Alex Cora getting his quick hook ready in a potential playoff preview

It was an example of not only a unified team philosophy, but also managing with aggression. If a starter is struggling, particularly if it’s not Chris Sale or Nate Eovaldi , Cora isn’t going to waste any time seeing if that starter can get out of it.

Nick Pivetta labored on the hill against Baltimore, and Cora didn’t waste any time going to his bullpen. With two outs in the fourth, Darwinzon Hernandez came in, followed after two-thirds of an inning by Tanner Houck , who earned his first victory of the season with 2⅔ scoreless.

“When we have to be aggressive, we’re going to be aggressive,” he said following the 9-3 win. “And today we needed to be aggressive.”

Pivetta said he was on board with Cora’s decision to yank him at the time that he did.

“To be honest with you, it’s just a part of baseball right now,” Pivetta said. “We’re in this game to win games today . . . We have a really versatile, great bullpen. So that’s just the way it goes.”

Though Houck’s future with the Red Sox beyond this year remains as a starter, the team officially moved him to the bullpen in a defined role. On Saturday, Houck dazzled, holding the Orioles scoreless while striking out three on just one hit.

Though Houck can run into trouble if left in for too long — like, say, a third time through the order — he can smother an offense in short spurts. That could be a weapon down the stretch and into the playoffs.

“I think it’s a huge advantage having guys in the bullpen and in the starting rotation that can fill both roles,” Houck said. “Whether it is coming in with runners on or starting games. I think we have a lot of versatility not only on the hitting side, but a lot on the pitching side as well.”

The Red Sox relief group has been solid, allowing just two runs in its last 35⅔ innings. The rotation remains a question mark beyond Sale and Eovaldi, which puts more onus on the relievers to be just as good as they’ve been.

Is that sustainable? The last 12 games of the season will be the judge.

“You try to maximize [the relievers] stuff against [the opposing team’s] lineup,” Cora said. “So, it’s fun to manage that way. It’s great. I like it. We like it as a group.”

Another looming COVID loss

A lot can happen in 12 games, but should the Red Sox reach the Wild Card Game as they’re in line to, they might be without at least one of their staff members. MLB will require non-playing personnel (managers, coaches, athletic trainers) to be vaccinated prior to the start of the postseason. The Red Sox have at least one staff member, first base coach Tom Goodwin, who is unvaccinated. “We’re having conversations about that,” Cora said. “I’m surprised, but not surprised, to be honest with you. I’ve been hearing this for a while. So right now [chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom] and the group, they’re talking to everybody, going over the situation and we’ll make adjustments” . . . Christian Arroyo was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts for Triple A Worcester on Friday. The Red Sox are still waiting to determine what his next steps will be. Jonathan Araúz was in the WooSox lineup Saturday, his first game since his symptom-based placement on the COVID-IL on Sept. 10 . . . Bobby Dalbec was 2-for-3 with a two-run double in the first inning. Twenty-two of his last 31 hits have been extra base hits, and he’s batting .293/.373/.653 in 51 games since the All-Star break.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.