BC football dominates Temple

Boston College dominated defensively and on the ground Saturday afternoon, earning a 28-3 victory over Temple at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Temple didn’t pick up a first down until 11:25 remained in the second quarter, as the Eagles (3-0) made life difficult for quarterback Justin Lynch and Co. When the Owls (1-2) finally did get a first down, former Temple and current BC linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley came up with a key stop on fourth down moments later to curb the drive.
Freshman Jaden Williams hauled in a 19-yard touchdown pass early in the first quarter, Pat Garwo added a 1-yard score late in the first, and Travis Levy delivered from 2 yards late in the half to give the Eagles a 21-0 edge at the break.
Temple gained momentum offensively in the third quarter and got on the board early in the fourth, but BC was able to keep the Owls out of the end zone the entire way.
The Eagles moved the ball well in the first half but were stagnant offensively after the break. Quarterback Dennis Grosel — replacing Phil Jurkovec, who is out with a hand injury — finished 5 of 13 for 34 yards, one passing touchdown, one rushing touchdown late in the fourth, and one interception. BC had 190 rushing yards, thanks in large part to a dominant showing from the offensive line.
It wasn’t a picturesque second half for the Eagles, but they earned the win and stayed undefeated. Next up is Missouri at Alumni Stadium next Saturday at noon.