BC football dominates Temple

Boston College dominated defensively and on the ground Saturday afternoon, earning a 28-3 victory over Temple at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Temple didn’t pick up a first down until 11:25 remained in the second quarter, as the Eagles (3-0) made life difficult for quarterback Justin Lynch and Co. When the Owls (1-2) finally did get a first down, former Temple and current BC linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley came up with a key stop on fourth down moments later to curb the drive.

Freshman Jaden Williams hauled in a 19-yard touchdown pass early in the first quarter, Pat Garwo added a 1-yard score late in the first, and Travis Levy delivered from 2 yards late in the half to give the Eagles a 21-0 edge at the break.