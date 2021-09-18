Browns S Ronnie Harrison fined $12,128 for sideline fracas with Chiefs assistant coach

Steve McMichael , a beloved member of the 1985 Super Bowl champion Chicago Bears, received the first ALS Courage Award. McMichael, who has Lou Gehrig’s disease, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, was honored during the 20th anniversary of the Les Turner ALS Foundation’s Walk for Life, a fundraising event, where McMichael was joined by former teammates Keith Van Horne and Dan Hampton . “I never thought that I could admire the man more than I already did,” Van Horne said during the presentation. “But watching him, how he carries himself dealing with this toughest opponent that he’s ever had to face, he’s done it with grace and humor.” . . . The San Francisco 49ers placed linebacker Dre Greenlaw on injured reserve with a groin injury that will likely sideline him for at least a month. Greenlaw is the third starter who went down with a significant injury in the opener, with cornerback Jason Verrett and running back Raheem Mostert both suffering season-ending knee injuries. Greenlaw injured his hamstring in training camp. It got worse in a season-opening 41-33 win at Detroit last week when he returned an interception for a touchdown. Azeez Al-Shaair , who had seven tackles (two tackles for loss) and two passes defensed in the opener, will likely take Greenlaw’s spot at weakside linebacker with Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles stepping into Al-Shaair’s strongside spot when San Francisco is in base defense.

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was fined $12,128 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct after he shoved Kansas City assistant coach Greg Lewis during a skirmish in last week’s season opener at Arrowhead Stadium. Harrison was ejected early in Cleveland’s 33-29 loss for his aggressive action toward Lewis, who had rushed over to help Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire after he was tackled along Kansas City’s sideline. Lewis first pushed Harrison, who retaliated with a hard, one-handed shot to the coach’s neck area, tilting his headset. Lewis was not fined for the incident. On Friday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said teams received a memo from the league about sideline conduct. Earlier in the week, Browns center and NFLPA President JC Tretter said he felt Lewis should face some discipline. He suggested the league might consider a rule change. “Obviously Ronnie can’t retaliate,” Tretter said. “You can’t be the second one in those instances. You’re always going to get called for that. But we can’t have opposing coaches putting their hands on opposing players. We can’t have that.” Also, Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi was fined $10,300 for unnecessary roughness for a facemask penalty against Browns receiver Jarvis Landry .

Soccer

Fan violence mars French League match

The French League match between Lens and defending champion Lille was interrupted for about 30 minutes when fans from the northern rivals clashed at halftime. After the first half ended, a large group of Lens supporters invaded the field and ran to the away section where they fought with Lille fans. Riot police and stewards intervened and escorted them off the field. An emergency meeting took place to decide whether the match at Stade Bollaert should continue. After the second half got underway there was no further disorder and the match ended with Lens scoring a 1-0 victory . . . . Robert Lewandowski scored yet again in Bayern’s 7-0 rout of promoted Bochum. Lewandowski stretched his scoring run to 19 consecutive games across all competitions for Bayern. The Poland star’s second half goal also ensured he became the first Bundesliga player to score in 13 consecutive home games . . . The short turnaround between Champions League and Premier League games and Southampton’s high-energy approach clearly concerned Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. And he was proved right, with City toiling to a 0-0 draw at Etihad Stadium to drop points for the second time in five games of its title defense . . . Liverpool faced the same turnaround as City, hosting Crystal Palace at Anfield less than 72 hours after Jurgen Klopp’s side beat AC Milan there in the Champions League on Wednesday. There were no such problems for the Reds in a 3-0 win secured by goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita. It was Mane’s 100th goal for Liverpool in all competitions, in his 224th appearance.

Advertisement

Tennis

Advertisement

South Korea earns Davis Cup win in Newport

South Korea’s Soonwoo Kwon clinched a 3-1 win over New Zealand on grass at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, R.I. South Korea joined Japan and Ukraine, which advanced in March . . . Cristian Garin, ranked No. 17, was crushed in 50 minutes and won only one game to seal fifth-seeded Chile’s 3-1 upset loss to Slovakia in Bratislava in the Davis Cup World Group . . . Norbert Gombos, ranked nearly 100 spots lower, also knocked off Nicolas Jarry on Friday on the indoor hard-court to help advance Slovakia to the Qualifiers for a third consecutive time . . . Norway defeated No. 7 Uzbekistan, with 10th-ranked Casper Ruud clinching the tie in the first reverse singles by beating 567th-ranked Sanjay Fayziev comfortably, propelling Norway to its highest Davis Cup level . . . Belarus’ faith in a youthful lineup against No. 2-seeded Argentina in Buenos Aires paid off when 18-year-old Daniil Ostapenkov, in his first competitive Davis Cup match, upset 15th-ranked Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 6-3. Argentina squared the opening singles after Guido Pella beat 16-year-old Erik Arutiunian . . . Joao Sousa equaled Joao Cunha-Silva’s all-time Portugal record of 37 Davis Cup match wins when he defeated Filip Cristian Jianu on his 20th birthday, but Romania won the second singles through Marius Copil at Cluj-Napoca in the teams’ first meeting in 26 years.

Advertisement

Auto racing

AJ Allmendinger wins Xfinity race at Bristol

AJ Allmendinger slid sideways across the Bristol Motor Speedway finish line to edge rival Austin Cindric for both the Friday night win and the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular-season championship. The race was Cindric’s to win and the reigning Xfinity champion was four laps away from a second straight regular-season title and a healthy lead for the start of the playoffs. Instead, a late caution gave Allmendinger a shot to steal a sixth win from Cindric and continue his own fairytale season . . . Colton Herta won the pole at Laguna Seca for the second-consecutive IndyCar Series race and will try Sunday to tie his father, Bryan Herta, as a two-time winner at the rolling California road course near Monterey. Herta won from the pole in 2019 when Laguna Seca returned to the IndyCar schedule. The race was canceled during the pandemic last year but returned this weekend as the penultimate race in the IndyCar championship.

Advertisement



