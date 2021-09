The 44-year-old former Bruins captain, who played last season with the Washington Capitals, signed a one-year deal with the New York Islanders.

Zdeno Chara may be finishing his career where he started.

The Islanders announced the news Saturday morning.

Chara, who turns 45 on March 18, is the oldest player in the NHL since Hall of Famer Chris Chelios, who was 48 when he played his last game in 2009.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.