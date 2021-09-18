Game 150: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox opened a crucial eight-game homestand on the right note on Friday and will look to carry that momentum into Saturday afternoon against the Orioles.

Nick Pivetta, having snapped a difficult stretch of starts with a one-run outing in 5 ⅓ innings last weekend, has the ball for for the second game of the three-game set with Baltimore. The righthander has won all three of his starts against the Orioles this season.

Lefty Zac Lowther, who has spent much of the season at four different levels of the minors, will take the ball for Baltimore. The southpaw has struggled in the big leagues, posting an ERA nearing double-digits as the Orioles trundle to the end of a forgettable season.

Lineups

ORIOLES (47-100): TBA

Pitching: LHP Zac Lowther (0-2, 9.92 ERA)

RED SOX (84-65): Hernández CF, Renfroe RF, Devers 3B, Bogaerts SS, Martinez DH, Schwarber LF, Dalbec 1B, Vázquez C, Iglesias 2B

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (9-7, 4.55 ERA)

Time: 1:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Orioles vs. Pivetta: Gutierrez 0-2, Hays 0-8, Mancini 1-12, Martin 1-2, McKenna 1-1, Mountcastle 2-9, Mullins 4-11, Santander 0-3, Severino 0-11, Stewart 2-7, Urías 1-2, Valaika 2-4

Red Sox vs. Lowther: Bogaerts 1-2, Dalbec 0-1, Devers 0-1, Martinez 0-2, Renfroe 1-1, Verdugo 2-2, Vázquez 1-1

Stat of the day: Chris Sale continues to own the Orioles, posting a 2.16 ERA in 11 starts and 66 ⅔ innings against Baltimore since joining the Sox in 2017.

Notes: Bobby Dalbec blasted his 12th home run in his last 28 games in Friday’s win. The rookie is slashing .285/.364/.646 in 50 games since the All-Star break ... Pivetta is 6-0 with a 2.95 ERA in six career starts against the Orioles. His last victory came Aug. 13 over Baltimore, when he gave up one run and struck out eight over six innings ... The rookie Lowther will face the Red Sox for the second time after he was tagged for seven runs in just 2 1/3 innings on May 8. He surrendered seven runs in two innings last time out versus the Blue Jays ... The Sox open Saturday half a game up on the Yankees for the first wild-card slot and a game ahead of the Blue Jays, who suffered a rare defeat of late on Friday against the Twins.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.