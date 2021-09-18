Led by sisters Morgan and Molly Smith, Westford Academy golf team is one big family

As much as the duo enjoy playing against other girls and women as individuals, returning to play at Westford presents a challenge they can’t replicate on the summer circuit: playing — and trying to win — with a group of boys playing for the Grey Ghosts.

Morgan, a senior, and Molly, a junior, played in a number of tournaments this past summer — from local to state and even national competitions, including the US Girls’ Juniors in Maryland.

Like a number of the region’s top high school golfers, Westford Academy sisters Morgan and Molly Smith rarely take a break during the “offseason.”

“That’s definitely something you don’t see when you’re playing individual golf during the summer months — the whole team aspect and ‘we win it together’ type thing,” said Molly, a two-time Globe All-Scholastic selection and reigning Dual County League co-MVP.

“I like that part of high school golf and that’s really fun to get back into.”

This season has provided another test for the Smith sisters and their Westford teammates; the DCL switched from a Stableford scoring system to a new match play format that requires coaches to rank each of their eight golfers so that they can play opposing teams’ golfers with the same skill level.

Eight golfers play, but the top six scores are calculated to determine the winning team.

Senior Morgan Smith (left) and junior Molly Smith are the top two golfers this fall for Westford Academy. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

The switch means Molly, Westford’s No. 1 player, and Morgan, the team’s No. 2 player, play against the opposing teams’ top pairing in the same foursome. The sisters had previously played in separate groups during their first three high school seasons together.

“We play head-on-head a lot and now to kind of join forces and be on the same team and not try to have to kill each other, it’s a little bit different than what we’re used to outside of high school golf,” said Molly, who claimed the women’s title at July’s Ouimet Memorial Tournament by a commanding 10 strokes after carding a 3-under 216 during the three-round tournament.

“It’s nice to be in an environment where if Morgan wins, I can still win and we can both do well and succeed.”

The sisters have their parents, Phil and Lynn, to thank for their athleticism and competitiveness. Phil is a former PGA professional with eight Lowell Cities Tournament titles on his resume. Lynn played softball at the University of New Hampshire, trained to be an Olympic skier and is a two-time tennis club champion.

“I was a good junior player, but not like these two,” Phil Smith said. “These two are the best two in New England. That’s just my opinion, but they are both very, very strong and they are tremendous ball-strikers. When they’re on, they can really go.”

Despite being sisters, the pair possess different approaches. Molly has a reputation for booming drives toward the green, while Morgan favors a more strategical approach — she has a knack for hitting fairways and giving herself the flexibility to choose whether to play aggressively or safe depending on the situation.

“It’s interesting considering they live across the hall from each other but they have two different styles,” Phil Smith said.

Westford coach Dave DeLong notices differences, too.

“Besides being great players, they’re both different personalities,” DeLong said. “Morgan is very quiet but is assertive in her own ways and Molly is a little more outgoing.”

While both sisters are committed to helping Westford compete for DCL and Division 1 state championships this fall, Morgan has other goals on her plate, too. She’s beginning to consider colleges, and she knows she wants to take her game to the next level.

“I definitely want to play college golf at the Division I level. That’s my top priority,” the senior said. “I have some offers, but I’m still trying to figure things out and am waiting to see what a few other schools say.”

Molly acknowledges it’ll be sad to see Morgan graduate, but she’s also looking forward to playing with her younger sister, Maddie, an eighth-grader set to join the Grey Ghosts next fall.

Before that happens, though, the sisters are eager to compete with their Westford teammates for a boys’ team state title this fall before playing in the girls’ state final as individuals in the spring.

That has been on Morgan’s mind since her freshman year, when she finished as the runner-up in the girls’ state final before COVID-19 forced the cancelation of individual girls’ state tournaments her sophomore and junior years.

“It was definitely disappointing for states not to happen last year, but I think it was more disappointing the girls’ state championship hasn’t happened since I was a freshman,” Morgan said.

Although Molly will maintain her title as one of the state’s best golfers once Morgan graduates, the junior said she’ll miss the competitiveness the sisters have seen from opponents the past three years.

“I do think people kind of want to play Morgan and I harder,” she said. “I feel like there’s a sense of ‘Oh, we don’t want to lose to the girls from Westford’ and things like that. But I kind of like that they want to play us harder because they don’t want to lose to us. It makes the competition even greater and I like that.”

Tee shots

▪ St. John’s Prep junior Nick DeVito carded a 36 Thursday to propel the Eagles to a 224-232 victory over Catholic Conference rival Xaverian at Kernwood CC. It was clear DeVito was on his game from the start; he holed an eagle from 40 yards out on the first hole.

“I knew it was in the second I hit it,” he said. “It landed in the perfect spot, checked, and released into the hole.”

DeVito followed that up with a 35-foot putt for birdie on No. 4.

“My teammate Terry [Manning] and I helped one another with the read and he told me to trust the line and I rolled it perfectly to the hole,” DeVito said.

SJP first-year coach Brian Jasiak said the junior “was on his game this week.”

“He has a calm demeanor and a great attitude,” Jasiak said. “You can’t tell if he’s made birdie or bogey each hole and that’s exactly what you want from a golfer.”

▪ At North Reading, sophomore Isabel Brozena continues to lead the Hornets. The returning Globe-All Scholastic has been the medalist in each of North Reading’s wins, including Thursday’s 130-128 victory over Newburyport. Brozena scored 29 points in the match to pace the Hornets (4-2, 4-0 Cape Ann League).

▪ Another returning Globe All-Scholastic, St. Mary’s senior Aidan Emmerich, set a school record Wednesday when he sank four birdies on his way to a 3-under-par 31 to propel the Spartans (3-3) to a 176-68 victory over Saint Joseph Prep at Gannon Golf Course in Lynn.