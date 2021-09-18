The line on Middleborough is dominance in the trenches in win over New Bedford

“They’re the best line I could ask for,” said junior quarterback Jacob Briggs, who ran for four touchdowns and threw for a fifth in his second career start. “They open up holes and it’s hard to miss the holes. I love the open field. They give us room to make moves and get to the end zone.”

On Saturday, the Sachems front five lived up to that billing, repeatedly opening up Kool-Aid Man-sized holes in New Bedford’s defense and allowing three different runners to surpass 100 yards in a 48-21 victory that spoiled the Whalers’ home opener at Paul Walsh Field.

NEW BEDFORD — Before the season, following a scrimmage against Middleborough, a coach from another conference reported that the Sachems’ offensive line was the best he’d ever seen at the high school level.

The power, precision and coordination of Middleborough’s line led to 331 rushing yards and 10.3 yards per carry for the Sachems, who built a 27-0 lead in the first half before New Bedford’s offense found its footing. Briggs (10 carries, 112 yards, 4 TDs), junior running back Nate Tullish (11 carries, 108 yards, TD) and junior running back Robert Henry (8 carries, 102 yards, TD) all reached the century mark.

“We have a pretty good running back room,” Middleborough coach Patrick Kingman said.

The offensive line returns four starters from the spring, only losing right guard Cam LaPierre to graduation. Back are senior center Pat Miller (5 feet 10 inches, 225 pounds), senior right guard Logan Verhaegen (6-2, 270) and junior left guard Harry Fuller (6-2, 285). On Saturday, junior Mike Gannon (5-11, 220), a returning starter, shifted from left tackle to right tackle and junior Devon Hogan (6-0, 225) made his first start at left tackle, filling in for the injured Mike Malcolm (6-4, 290).

“Last year, they were great,” Briggs said, “and then they got one more year of experience and I knew they would be even better.”

In a 30-13 win over Apponequet in Week 1, the Sachems churned through 231 yards on the ground and averaged 7.7 yards per rush. Briggs, Tullish and Henry all gained 70 or more yards on the ground.

“They’re good and they know what they’re doing,” New Bedford coach Mark DeBrito said of Middleborough’s offensive line. “They knew what their assignments were and we weren’t helping things by running around blocks and not getting downhill. You combine those and they’re going to make a lot of plays, which they did.”

The significant push the Sachems (2-0) generated in the trenches was evident on their first possession, when they marched 60 yards on nine plays, with every carry going for at least 4 yards. After a pair of pass completions, Briggs capped the drive with a 1-yard keeper. After an interception by Jake Jordan, Briggs scored again less than three minutes later on a 6-yard run to take a 13-0 lead into the second quarter.

A 4-yard run up the middle from Tullish and a two-point conversion made it 21-0 just 17 seconds into the second quarter, and a 10-yard TD scamper from Briggs three minutes later put Middleborough comfortably ahead. Briggs finished 8-of-10 passing for 97 yards with one TD and one interception.

“I don’t know if he’s filling [Timmy] Crowley’s shoes, but he’s doing a nice job managing the offense and he has some tools,” Kingman said of Briggs replacing last year’s starter at QB. “He’s sneaky. You look at him and he doesn’t blow you away with speed and next thing you know he breaks one up the sideline.”

New Bedford (0-2) couldn’t get out of its own way early on (interception, failing to recover an onside kick, bad snap on a punt) and didn’t have a first down for the game’s first 16 minutes. Starting quarterback Ryan Dosenberg missed some practices this last week because of medical reasons, pushing junior Amari Harris into a starting role. Soon after Dosenberg took over in the second quarter, the Whalers marched 68 yards on eight plays for a 20-yard Jayden Frazier touchdown. Frazier, the Whalers’ second-year starting running back, missed a 21-0 Week 1 loss to Taunton because of illness. He finished with 87 yards on 11 carries.

The Whalers also managed two long touchdown passes, both from Dosenberg to senior Ranen Goodine. The first went for 50 yards in the waning seconds of the first half and the second went for 47 yards in the fourth quarter.

“I think they built a connection last year and in the offseason,” DeBrito said. “It was good to see them connect today.”