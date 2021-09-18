Mac Jones gave major hints in Week 1 about how he intends to lead the Patriots

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick by the Jets, and Jones, the No. 15 overall pick by the Patriots, are set to deliver the first referendum on which franchise made the better choice in the most recent NFL Draft, even if it’s far too early to a render a definitive verdict in this court of football opinion.

A rookie quarterback is going to get his first NFL win Sunday, be it Zach Wilson and his rifle arm or Mac Jones and his level head.

Backed by the long-term success of the Patriots as a model franchise versus the long-term folly of the Jets as a joke, it’s advantage Jones. But the former Alabama quarterback still has to go out and do the job.

Advertisement

And though he didn’t get a win in his first game in his new No. 10 jersey, he did do his job very well, commanding the pocket, absorbing hits, throwing accurate and decisive passes (even against the blitz), and rebounding from early mistakes. Along the way, he also provided some hints about the less-quantifiable qualities that will help him just as much toward long-term success.

Hints about the way he intends to lead this team.

When the 23-year-old stood behind the postgame microphone last Sunday evening and answered a question about why he had gotten animated with teammates late in the game, including those on defense, he revealed some of his long-term strategy for becoming a leader on this team, not simply by the nature of his position, which automatically casts QB1 in that role, but by his actions while owning that spot.

We learned as much about Mac Jones's leadership qualities as his arm talent on Sunday. Stew Milne/Associated Press

“I need to do a better job, demanding better in practice,” he said. “Sometimes I just let things slide, myself included. That’s not good enough. So I’m going to try and be more vocal, and I am a vocal person, but it’s kind of a new situation, and I can be better.

Advertisement

“But it starts with me. The defense, I try and hype them up and stuff, and they played great. We’ve got to do better on offense. So, we’ll do that.”

It was an answer that didn’t resonate so much that night, not as everyone was busy digesting the brutal late-game fumble that led to a 17-16 loss to the Dolphins. But it has been revisited many times since, and understandably so. Jones was essentially calling himself out, eschewing any chance to revel in his impressive debut and focus instead on what he could have done better.

Josh McDaniels, for one, liked what he heard, and the offensive coordinator spends the most time with Jones of anyone at 1 Patriot Place.

“I think relative to pushing himself and demanding the most from himself, I think that’s obviously the No. 1 way to lead,” McDaniels said. “You show everybody else that you’re going to hold yourself to a very high standard, and then you’re going to try to bring others along if you see the opportunity to do so.

“He probably was speaking about motivating our group, specifically when he’s with them, to just get the maximum amount out of everybody in whatever we’re talking about — a walkthrough, a practice, a game, a quarter, a series, a drive, a play.”

The indications have been here all along, from a draft profile that consistently pointed to the leadership Jones showed in following in the giant footsteps of Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts at Alabama to the early days of training camp, even before he’d beaten out incumbent Cam Newton for the starting job.

Advertisement

Mac Jones (center) has already taken a leadership role on the practice field, impressing coaches and teammates alike. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

There was veteran tackle Trent Brown raving about the way Jones corrected things in practice ( before coaches could even call out the mistake) and calling Jones “a rookie who plays like a vet.” Or wide receivers coach Troy Brown, a former player, who said during camp that Jones was showing “leadership you rarely see in a young player.”

Still, those comments were in the heady days before the reality of football crashes down on so many rookies, when expectations fly high on the wings of hope and optimism, when scouting reports are all spot-on and nobody looks like a bust. That’s when you expect to hear all hearts and flowers. But once the fur starts flying, not everyone is ready. Jones was ready, and now he seems ready for more.

“I believe that he put us in a position to win,” tight end Jonnu Smith said. “That’s all you can ask for from a quarterback.

“I think he was very poised, very confident, and that’s what you love to see, especially out of a young guy. You knew he was going to control the offense, and I know he’s going to do everything in his power to come back and get ready for this week’s opponent and be better.

Advertisement

“I thought he played really well. Really confident. It was good to see.”

Hunter Henry, the fellow tight end who signed with the Patriots as a free agent this offseason, agreed. For two veterans to see that in Jones speaks well to his potential.

“There’s a lot put on his shoulders and so he’s constantly in the books, in the film, going over things, but he’s a great dude,” Henry said. “Easy in the locker room. Good rookie, too. So, he’s a good guy to have in the locker room and a good guy to lead our team.’’

There was a moment after Jones threw his first touchdown pass that earned the most postgame buzz, when he showed no interest in keeping the memento teammate Nelson Agholor tried to give him, the two of them playing hot potato with the football.

But there was another moment, also caught on film, that said just as much about Jones. When he heard Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts call out the Patriots’ play before they ran it, he winked at his opponent.

And then he ran the play anyway.

“I just stuck to what I was supposed to do,” he said. “Sometimes they don’t know the answers either.”

Spoken like a true believer. And a future leader.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.