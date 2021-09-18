Matt Festa and Brady Madigan connect for 4 TDs as Duxbury snares a thrilling win over Scituate

The Sailors quickly responded and struck back on a 3-yard TD run from Keegan Sullivan with 35 seconds left. They elected to go for two for the win, and Duxbury’s Brendan Bonner pounced on a fumble to preserve a thrilling, 27-26 victory for the 11th-ranked Dragons (2-0).

He rolled to his right, waited for Brady Madigan to wiggle free from multiple Scituate defenders, then pinpointed a dart in the corner of the end zone where only Madigan could corral it. The touchdown connection — their fourth of the night — helped the Dragons extend their lead to seven points over Scituate.

DUXBURY — On third and goal from the 5, with just over two minutes remaining, there was no question where Duxbury quarterback Matt Festa was going to throw the ball.

“All the work we put in together, it just feels great to get a win against a team everyone thought was going to beat us,” Madigan said.

Madigan, a senior captain who scored two TDs in Duxbury’s opening triumph over Bridgewater-Raynham, exploded for 184 yards against the No. 14 Sailors (1-1) — piecing together a 68-yard score in the first, 25-yard strike in the second, 53-yard TD in the third, and the eventual winner in the fourth.

He said the third was his personal favorite, when he elevated high and then zigzagged past several Sailors. This was the first time he’s ever scored four in a game at any level, and he’s pleased that all the extra work he and Festa put in this summer is paying dividends so far this season.

“Lights out,” said the junior Bonner of Madigan. “That was the best I’ve seen him play. He really stepped up for us.”

Madigan helped the Dragons build a 14-7 edge at the half and extend it to 21-7 through three, but the Sailors never wilted. The Dragons faked a punt and went for it deep in their own territory on fourth down late in the third, and the Sailors took over and quickly scored early in the fourth. Duxbury’s Finn Carley blocked the extra point to keep the lead with Duxbury and set up the Madigan TD.

Even after Madigan’s heroics, though, the Sailors weren’t done. Quarterback Henry Gates orchestrated a quick and methodical drive, but the Dragons ultimately found a way in an instant classic.

First-year Duxbury coach Matt Landolfi was relieved his team prevailed, but he knows there’s a lot more football to be played.

“It’s a good win, but the reality of it is we know we have a lot of work to do,” Landolfi said. “We’re going to enjoy this for a very short amount of time.”

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.