Mike Wright, Tony La Russa suspended for hitting Shohei Ohtani

Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Wright was suspended for three games and manager Tony La Russa for one on Saturday by Major League Baseball, which concluded Wright intentionally threw at the Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani. Wright appealed the suspension issued by Michael Hill, the former Marlins general manager who is MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations. The discipline will be held in abeyance until the appeal is decided by MLB special adviser John McHale Jr. Manager suspensions are served immediately, and La Russa sat out Chicago’s game at Texas Saturday. Bench coach Miguel Cairo ran the dugout in La Russa’s absence. Wright was ejected after hitting Ohtani with a fastball with two outs in the ninth inning Thursday at Anaheim during the Angels’ 9-3 win. La Russa then was ejected for the third time this season. Two days earlier, Chicago’s Yoán Moncada, Luis Robert, and José Abreu were hit by pitches when the White Sox beat the Angels in the opener of the three-game series.

Report: Administrative leave extended for Braves’ Marcell Ozuna

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna has had his administrative leave extended through Friday, a league source confirmed to ESPN. Ozuna is currently participating in a diversion program that he entered in a pretrial resolution on Sept. 9, more than three months after being arrested on assault charges after allegedly assaulting his wife. He faces misdemeanor charges of family violence battery and simple assault, but when he entered the diversion program, a Fulton County deputy district attorney announced that those charges will be dropped if Ozuna meets the resolution’s conditions within six months. The extension of his administrative leave by MLB was first reported by The Athletic Friday.