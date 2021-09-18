Mike Wright, Tony La Russa suspended for hitting Shohei Ohtani

Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Wright was suspended for three games and manager Tony La Russa for one on Saturday by Major League Baseball, which concluded Wright intentionally threw at the Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani. Wright appealed the suspension issued by Michael Hill, the former Marlins general manager who is MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations. The discipline will be held in abeyance until the appeal is decided by MLB special adviser John McHale Jr. Manager suspensions are served immediately, and La Russa sat out Chicago’s game at Texas Saturday. Bench coach Miguel Cairo ran the dugout in La Russa’s absence. Wright was ejected after hitting Ohtani with a fastball with two outs in the ninth inning Thursday at Anaheim during the Angels’ 9-3 win. La Russa then was ejected for the third time this season. Two days earlier, Chicago’s Yoán Moncada, Luis Robert, and José Abreu were hit by pitches when the White Sox beat the Angels in the opener of the three-game series.
Report: Administrative leave extended for Braves’ Marcell Ozuna
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna has had his administrative leave extended through Friday, a league source confirmed to ESPN. Ozuna is currently participating in a diversion program that he entered in a pretrial resolution on Sept. 9, more than three months after being arrested on assault charges after allegedly assaulting his wife. He faces misdemeanor charges of family violence battery and simple assault, but when he entered the diversion program, a Fulton County deputy district attorney announced that those charges will be dropped if Ozuna meets the resolution’s conditions within six months. The extension of his administrative leave by MLB was first reported by The Athletic Friday.
Indians score seven runs after error by Yankees’ Gary Sánchez
Gary Sánchez failed to catch a foul popup that led to a seven-run fifth inning capped by Andrés Giménez’s three-run homer, and the Cleveland Indians routed the Yankees, 11-3, to slow New York’s playoff run. Franmil Reyes hit an RBI double off Albert Abreu in the big fifth inning and a two-run homer in the sixth against Andrew Heaney. New York has 13 games left and began the day a half-game ahead of Toronto for the second AL wild card. The Yankees dropped 1½ games behind wild card-leading Boston … Yankees left fielder Joey Gallo left Saturday’s game against the Indians because of neck tightness. Gallo was pulled after the Yankees batted in the third inning and was replaced by Tyler Wade. In his only at-bat, he fouled out to third base in the second.
Max Scherzer dominant in Dodgers’ victory over Reds
Max Scherzer pitched seven shutout innings in another dominant performance for the Dodgers, who kept up their push in the NL West with a 5-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. The Dodgers began the day two games behind division-leading San Francisco. It was another tough loss for the Reds, who came in one game behind St. Louis for the second NL wild-card spot. Scherzer (15-4) improved to 7-0 in nine starts since being traded from Washington to the Dodgers on July 30. He allowed just two hits and struck out seven.
