No. 1 Alabama survives visit to Florida’s Swamp

The Gators (2-1) have dropped eight straight in the series and fell to 0-5 against No. 1-ranked teams at Florida Field.

The defending national champion Crimson Tide (3-0) stopped a 2-point conversion with 3:10 left and extended its winning streak to 17, making it 32 in a row against teams from the SEC’s Eastern Division.

Bryce Young’s first collegiate road start was a rousing success, a three-touchdown performance that helped top-ranked Alabama hold off No. 11 Florida, 31-29, in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams Saturday in Gainesville, Fla.

This one was closer than oddsmakers and just about everyone else expected, with 14 ½-point underdog Florida having a chance to tie the game in the closing minutes despite playing without dynamic backup quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Coach Dan Mullen held out Richardson as a precaution because of a strained right hamstring and said he would only be available in case of an emergency. That never became the case even though the Gators trailed, 21-3, at the end of the first quarter. Young built the lead with TD passes to Jase McClellan, Jaheel Billingsley, and Brian Johnson.

The Gators rallied and were in position to tie late. Dameon Pierce capped a 75-yard drive with a 17-yard run that made it 31-29. But fellow running back Malik Davis failed to get the 3 yards needed on the 2-point conversion.

Florida seemingly got a break when Alabama was flagged for a false start on fourth and goal at the 1. Alabama settled for a field goal and an 8-point lead. That gave the Gators a chance to tie, and play-caller Mullen and quarterback Emory Jones directed a masterful drive.

It ended up not being enough.

The Gators had one final chance to force a punt and get the ball back, but Alabama did enough to milk the clock and leave Florida with little, if any, chance at a comeback. The Gators had one play from deep in their territory and were sacked.

Young completed 22 of 35 passes for 233 yards. Brian Robinson carried 14 times for 75 yards and a score.

Jones was 17-of-27 passing for 181 yards, with an interception. He was booed at times, partly because of the slow start and surely because of the home crowd’s disappointment in not seeing Richardson.

Alabama hosts Southern Miss next Saturday. The Tide have won 15 of the last 16 in the series. Florida hosts Tennessee next Saturday night. The Gators have won 15 of the last 16 in the series, which used to be more meaningful in the East.

No. 12 Notre Dames holds off Purdue

Kyren Williams scored two long touchdowns, the second a 51-yard run with 6:05 remaining, as No. 12 Notre Dame (3-0) held off Purdue (2-1), 27-13, for its 26th straight victory at home.

The victory was the 105th in Brian Kelly’s 12-year career at Notre Dame, tying him with Knute Rockne as the winningest coach in school history.

Jack Coan, who was sacked four times and struggled with his accuracy, completed 15 of 31 for 223 yards and two touchdowns. He connected on a 62-yarder to Avery Davis in the third quarter that put the Irish up, 17-6. Davis led the Irish in receptions with five for 120 yards.

Nebraska’s game, but Oklahoma the winner

Spencer Rattler passed for a touchdown and ran for another, and No. 3 Oklahoma (3-0) held on to beat visiting Nebraska, 23-16, in the teams’ first meeting since 2010. Celebrating the 50-year anniversary of the “Game of the Century” — No. 1 Nebraska’s 35-31 win over No. 2 Oklahoma in 1971 — the teams rewarded their nostalgic fans with a competitive contest. Adrian Martinez passed for 289 yards and a touchdown for Nebraska (2-2), which sought its first win over a ranked team since 2015 . . . Payton Thorne passed for 261 yards and four touchdowns, two to Jalen Nailor, as visiting Michigan State topped No. 24 Miami, 38-17. Kenneth Walker III rushed for 172 yards and caught a touchdown pass for the Spartans (3-0), who are off to their best start since 2015 and outscored the Hurricanes (1-2) in the fourth quarter, 21-3. D’Eriq King was 38 of 59 passing — both of them Miami records — for 388 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also fumbled the ball away once and lost another on a strip-sack in the fourth quarter, plus was shaken up at least twice and needed to leave the field once for evaluation. Charleston Rambo tied a school record with 12 catches for Miami, good for 156 yards and both of the Hurricanes’ touchdowns . . . Braxton Burmeister nearly brought No. 15 Virginia Tech (2-1) back from a 20-point deficit, but his fourth-down pass fell incomplete at the goal line in the final minute, handing the host Mountaineers a 27-21 victory. Jarret Doege threw two touchdown passes and Leddie Brown rushed for 106 yards and a score for the Mountaineers (2-1), who had built a 27-7 lead midway through the third quarter before falling flat . . . Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes and ran for another in the final 30 minutes, helping No. 8 Cincinnati (3-0) rally for a critical 38-24 victory at Indiana (1-2).

Army marches all over UConn

Christian Anderson ran for two touchdowns and passed for another as Army (3-0) reached the end zone on all six of its first-half possessions in rolling to a 52-21 win over visiting UConn (0-4). The Huskies stopped Army’s offense for the first time in the third quarter and they scored on freshman Tyler Phommachanh’s 38-yard keeper and a 96-yard kickoff return by another freshman, Brian Brewton. The points were the first for UConn against an FBS opponent this season. Fourteen Black Knights had positive rushing yards for a team total of 397 . . . Matthew Sluka passed for 80 yards and rushed for 85 with two touchdowns and Derek Ng made a 47-yard field goal with 48 seconds left as visiting Holy Cross (2-1) beat Yale (0-1), 20-17 . . . Freddie Brock had a rushing and receiving touchdown, Elijah Barnwell added a score on the ground, and host Maine (1-2) beat Merrimack (2-1), 31-26, in the first meeting between the schools . . . Kasim Hill threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and Jordan Jones returned an interception 100 yards as Rhode Island (3-0) raced to a 45-24 win over Brown (0-1) in Providence in the teams’ 105th meeting.