Patriots right tackle Trent Brown downgraded to out for Sunday’s game against Jets

The 6-foot-8-inch, 380-pound Brown has been dealing with a calf injury sustained early in the season opener against the Dolphins last Sunday. Brown played just seven snaps, all on New England’s opening drive, before exiting the game.

Brown’s injury status was downgraded Saturday from questionable to out. Brown missed two of the team’s three practices this past week, only participating in a limited capacity on Friday.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Patriots will be without starting right tackle Trent Brown when they take on the Jets Sunday afternoon.

Second-year lineman Justin Herron initially replaced Brown, before recently acquired Yasir Durant came in late in the third quarter to finish out the game. Herron played 46 snaps, while Durant played 23. Both remain possibilities to start against the Jets.

The Patriots could also shuffle things around by moving starting left guard Mike Onwenu to right tackle, a position he played much of last year, and inserting backup center Ted Karras at left guard. But Onwenu said earlier this past week he has not taken many snaps at right tackle this season, making Herron or Durant the more likely options.

Regardless of who takes the field, protecting the quarterback will remain an obvious point of emphasis. In Week 1, rookie Mac Jones was hit 11 times in 44 dropbacks, including penalties.

“It’s going to be an emphasis every week to keep your quarterback clean, especially a young guy like Mac,” Durant said Friday. “Just having his confidence high, just trying to keep him upright. Just the stuff we do every day in practice — pass pro, fundamentals, and just working on our techniques, working on our rules.”

The Patriots will also be without linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who missed all practices this past week with a throat injury. Tackle Yodny Cajuste (hamstring), linebacker Ronnie Perkins (shoulder), and tight end Jonnu Smith (hip) all questionable.

