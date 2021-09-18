Patriots sign quarterback Brian Hoyer to one-year contract

It was only a matter of time before Hoyer earned an official spot on the 53-man roster, as rookie Mac Jones was previously the only quarterback available. Jarrett Stidham is on the physically unable to perform list and sidelined through at least Week 6, possibly longer, after undergoing back surgery at the end of July.

Hoyer, in his 13th NFL season and third stint in New England, had been a member of the Patriots’ practice squad.

The Patriots temporarily elevated Hoyer to the active roster ahead of last Sunday’s season opener against the Dolphins, but he reverted to the practice squad Monday morning. Each team is allowed to promote two practice squad players per game, but such players can only be promoted twice per season.

Hoyer fills one of two vacant roster spots that the Patriots recently opened by placing wide receiver Malcolm Perry (foot) and kicker Quinn Nordin (abdomen) on injured reserve.

Kicker Nick Folk, whom the Patriots also temporarily elevated in Week1, is the most likely candidate for the other spot. Against the Dolphins, Folk converted on all of his attempts, three field goals and one extra point.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.