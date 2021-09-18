Red Sox again roll over Orioles

Rafael Devers’s single plated the Sox’ first run. Then Bobby Dalbec continued to stay hot with a two-run double off the Green Monster.

Following Oriole Ryan Mountcastle’s two-run shot off Nick Pivetta in the first, the Sox responded with three runs in the bottom of the frame.

Austin Wynn hit the Orioles second homer of the game off Pivetta in the second to tie it, but that would be all she wrote. The Red Sox went on to score a run in the fifth when Xander Bogaerts stung an RBI single to center field.

In the sixth, the Sox plated four runs, all with two outs. Hunter Renfroe belted an RBI single over the head of center fielder Cedric Mullins. Bogaerts then blasted a three-run shot for his 22nd homer of the year.

Pivetta lasted just 3⅔ innings. The Red Sox own a 1½-game lead over the Yankee for the first wild-card spot.

