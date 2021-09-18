Revolution tie Columbus Crew in game defined by missed opportunities

FOXBOROUGH – The Revolution produced plenty of chances to continue their home unbeaten streak, but settled for a 1-1 tie with the Columbus Crew on Saturday night.

The Revolution (17-4-5, 56 points), who visit the Chicago Fire on Wednesday, had several chances to take the lead in the first half. Gustavo Bou, Tajon Buchanan, and Carles Gil all failed to score in one-on-one setups against Eloy Room. Gil, making his first start since July 31, fired directly at Room (eighth); Bou attempted to shoot under Room off a high press-induced turnover (25th,and Buchanan fired wide (34th).

After Gyasi Zardes opened the scoring for the Crew (8-11-7, 31 points) in the 58th minute, the Revolution’s Adam Buksa equalized in the 62d. But the Revolution’s frustration extended to the final minutes, including a 90th-minute sequence that included two saves on Buksa shots and a Teal Bunbury close-range miss, and a Buchanan miss high and header grabbed by Room just before referee Allen Chapman’s final whistle during six minutes of stoppage time before a crowd of 19,004.