UMass slide hits 14 after being dumped by Eastern Michigan

AMHERST — Ben Bryant threw for 298 yards and a score and Jawon Hamilton rushed for 122 yards with a touchdown and Eastern Michigan defeated UMass, 42-28, at McGuirk Stadium on Saturday.

Darius Boone Jr. added two short touchdown runs for the Eagles. Hassan Beydoun made six catches for 101 yards as the teams combined for more than 1,000 yards offense.

The Minutemen (0-3) have lost 14 straight games dating to 2019.