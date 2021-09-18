UMass slide hits 14 after being dumped by Eastern Michigan

AMHERST — Ben Bryant threw for 298 yards and a score and Jawon Hamilton rushed for 122 yards with a touchdown and Eastern Michigan defeated UMass, 42-28, at McGuirk Stadium on Saturday.
Darius Boone Jr. added two short touchdown runs for the Eagles. Hassan Beydoun made six catches for 101 yards as the teams combined for more than 1,000 yards offense.
The Minutemen (0-3) have lost 14 straight games dating to 2019.
UMass’s Brady Olson threw for 288 yards, including TD passes of 45 yards to Melvin Hill and a 29-yarder to Josiah Johnson, along with an interception. Ellis Merriweather rushed for a career-high 142 yards on 23 carries and Carter Scudo ran for a 2-yard TD for UMass.
The Eagles (2-1) led 35-14 after Hamilton’s 10-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Bryant added a 54-yard TD pass to Zach Westmoreland to make it 42-21 with just over four minutes remaining.
David Carter’s interception set up a nine-play drive that ended with Samson Evans scoring from 13 yards out for a 21-0 lead before the Minutemen got their first points on Johnson’s 1-yard run that completed an 80-yard drive to trail 21-7 at the break.
Hutchinson and Boone had TD runs to complete a pair of first-quarter Eastern Michigan drives for a 14-0 lead.