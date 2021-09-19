Emmys 2021: A complete list of nominees

The 73rd annual Emmy Awards will honor the best of pandemic-era television Sunday night.
Host Cedric the Entertainer from CBS’ “The Neighborhood” kicks off the ceremony at 8 p.m. It should be bursting with glitz and glam, complete with hundreds of celebrities in attendance — a smaller number than years past. Strict COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
Streaming services dominated nominations this year with HBO Max and then Netflix in the lead. Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert predicted that “The Crown” and “Ted Lasso” may be the “surest things.” The technical categories were awarded last week at the Creative Arts Emmys.
Tonight’s ceremony will be held at the Event Deck at L.A. Live with a red carpet beforehand. It airs on CBS and also streams on Paramount+.
See the nominations below.
Best Comedy Series
“black-ish” (ABC)
“Cobra Kai” (Netflix)
“Emily in Paris” (Netflix)
“Hacks” (HBO Max)
“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)
“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)
“PEN15” (Hulu)
“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
Best Drama Series
“The Boys” (Amazon Prime)
“Bridgerton” (Netflix)
“The Crown” (Netflix)
“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)
“The Mandalorian” (Disney+)
“Pose” (FX)
“This Is Us” (NBC)
Best Limited Series
“I May Destroy You” (HBO)
“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)
“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)
“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime)
“WandaVision” (Disney+)
Best Actress, Comedy
Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
Allison Janney, “Mom”
Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Best Actor, Comedy
Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
William H. Macy, “Shameless”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”
Best Actress, Drama
Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Emma Corrin, “The Crown”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”
Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”
Best Actor, Drama
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”
Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”
Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”
Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie
Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”
Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”
Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”
Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie
Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”
Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”
Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”
Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”
Supporting Actress, Comedy
Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”
Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant”
Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”
Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Supporting Actor, Comedy
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”
Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”
Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”
Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”
Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”
Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”
Supporting Actress, Drama
Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”
Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”
Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Supporting Actor, Drama
Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”
O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”
Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”
Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”
Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country”
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie
Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”
Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”
Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”
Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”
Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”
Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You”
Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”
Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton”
Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”
Variety Talk Series
“Conan”
“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live”
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
Reality Competition Program
“The Amazing Race”
“Nailed It!”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Top Chef”
“The Voice”
Writing for a Comedy Series
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, “Hacks” (“There Is No Line (Pilot)”)
Maya Erskine, “PEN15” (“Play”)
Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso” (“Pilot”)
Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso” (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)
Meredith Scardino, “Girls5eva” (“Pilot”)
Steve Yockey, “The Flight Attendant” (“In Case of Emergency”)
Writing for a Drama Series
Yahlin Chang, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (“Home”)
Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”)
Dave Filoni, “The Mandalorian” (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”)
Misha Green, “Lovecraft Country” (“Sundown”)
Peter Morgan, “The Crown” (“War”)
Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, “Pose” (“Series Finale”)
Rebecca Sonnenshine, “The Boys” (“What I Know”)
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special
Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”
Laura Donney, “WandaVision,” “Previously On”
Scott Frank, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron, “WandaVision,” “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”
Brad Ingelsby, “Mare of Easttown”
Jac Schaeffer, “WandaVision,” “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”
Directing for a Comedy Series
Lucia Aniello, “Hacks” (“There Is No Line (Pilot)”)
Zach Braff, “Ted Lasso” (“Biscuits”)
James Burrows, “B Positive” (“Pilot”)
M.J. Delaney, “Ted Lasso” (“The Hope That Kills You”)
Susanna Fogel, “The Flight Attendant” (“In Case of Emergency”)
Declan Lowney, “Ted Lasso” (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)
James Widdoes, “Mom” (“Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak”)
Directing for a Drama Series
Steven Canals, “Pose” (“Series Finale”)
Benjamin Caron, “The Crown” (“Fairytale”)
Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” (“Chapter 9: The Marshal”)
Liz Garbus, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (“The Wilderness”)
Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown” (“War”)
Julie Anne Robinson, “Bridgerton” (“Diamond of the First Water”)
Directing for a Limited Series
Scott Frank, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Barry Jenkins, “The Underground Railroad”
Michaela Coel and Sam Miller, “I May Destroy You” (“Ego Death”)
Thomas Kail, “Hamilton”
Sam Miller, “I May Destroy You” (“Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”)
Matt Shakman, “WandaVision”
Craig Zobel, “Mare of Easttown”