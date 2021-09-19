Emmys 2021: A complete list of nominees

The 73rd annual Emmy Awards will honor the best of pandemic-era television Sunday night.

Host Cedric the Entertainer from CBS’ “The Neighborhood” kicks off the ceremony at 8 p.m. It should be bursting with glitz and glam, complete with hundreds of celebrities in attendance — a smaller number than years past. Strict COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

Streaming services dominated nominations this year with HBO Max and then Netflix in the lead. Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert predicted that “The Crown” and “Ted Lasso” may be the “surest things.” The technical categories were awarded last week at the Creative Arts Emmys.