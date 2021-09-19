In the Emmys show, a few warm moments and a lot of predictability

The feel-good Apple TV+ series was a positive note to start on, as it moved toward repeating a sweep like that of “Schitt’s Creek” last year. Actually, Sunday night’s awards show started off with a joyous TV-themed version of Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend,” with host Cedric the Entertainer performing along with Rita Wilson, LL Cool J, and various other audience members. Everyone was up and dancing in the Event Deck at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, a warm moment in a pandemic.

The Emmy Awards started off with two awards for “Ted Lasso,” as Hannah Waddingham and then Brett Goldstein accepted their statues for their strong supporting work. She was effusive, an opening burst of emotional fireworks, and he was sober-faced but heartfelt, as you might expect from the man who plays Roy Kent. Marcus Mumford’s “Ted Lasso” theme song had its first — but likely not its last — orchestrated versions of the night, as the favored comedy seemed to launch the event.

It was better than starting with — oh wait, there was a monologue after all, after the first commercial. Cedric delivered all the expected jokes, such as “Lock the doors, we’re not leaving until we find a new host for ‘Jeopardy!’ in here somewhere.” It wasn’t edgy, as the night unfolded in a decidedly not-edgy manner for an in-person and at-home audience still in the mire of the pandemic.

Early on, “Mare of Easttown” also got a pair of wins, not surprisingly since the series developed into a beloved whodunit with irresistible Pennsylvania accents. Former local Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters won for their extraordinary supporting work. And “The Crown” won four prizes up top — show creator Peter Morgan for writing, Jessica Hobbs for directing, and Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies for supporting work. They were in London (except for Menzies), where the bulk of “The Crown” nominees gathered to celebrate what promised to be a sweep.

That London “bureau” was the early part of the night’s only reminder of last year’s pandemic-bound event, which was a glut of Zoom madness. Clearly this year’s big night for TV was scaled down for social distancing purposes, with only about 500 people in attendance, at tables; but it nonetheless felt like a true gathering, and in some ways the intimacy was preferable to a full theater.

The red carpet was like a long hang in a sparsely populated mall hallway. Stars arrived, submitted to COVID-19 protocols, allowed themselves to be chatted up, and ducked into the slimmed-down ceremony. Dedicated followers of fashion were exhausted, anyway, after a week that included the MTV VMA’s and the Met Gala.

The remote London carpet offered up Emma Corrin with a kind of “Blandmaid’s Tale” look, and L.A. was graced by Billy Porter in ruffly wings and Bowen Yang in metallic platforms; but it was a relatively quiet pregame, fabulousness-wise.

