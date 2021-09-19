Photos: What the stars wore on the Emmys red carpet

Starlets turned out for the 2021 Emmys red carpet with the usual fanfare.
The razzmatazz was lost last September during a largely virtual ceremony, but celebrities churned out looks to remember. Think Laura Linney in a “VOTE” pantsuit, Kerry Washington in leopard print sequins, and Yara Shahidi’s feathered custom Prada.
This Sunday, hundreds of attendees — the who’s who of Hollywood — strut toward the Event Deck at L.A. Live for a smaller, in-person celebration. Watch the red carpet live on Youtube.
Here’s what everyone wore:
Nicole Byer, the host of Emmy-nominated show “Nailed It!,” is a vision in violet, thanks to Christian Siriano. She is the first Black woman nominated for best reality TV host.
Count on Karamo Brown of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” to keep it classic.
O-T Fagbenle, nominated for best supporting actor for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” matched the carpet in traditional Nigerian garb.
Who needs a bowtie when you can just wear a giant flower? Not Josh O’Connor. The English actor is nominated for best actor for his portrayal of young Prince Charles in “The Crown.”
Amber Ruffin of “The Amber Ruffin Show” stunned in a one-shoulder silver gown embroidered with subtle pink flowers.
Ahead of the release of her new EP, Rita Wilson wore head-to-toe black ensemble from Tom Ford and metallic jewelry. She is slated for a surprise role in the Emmys opening.
Ariel Dumas, a writer on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” is clearly a fan of color blocking.
Ashley Nicole Black was behind one episode of Emmy-nominated comedy, “Ted Lasso.” She stepped onto the carpet in a flowy number.
Could this be the year of the colorful tux? “Saturday Night Live” staple Kenan Thompson and Emmys host Cedric the Entertainer came out in pink and blue button-ups, with sunglasses to match.
“Pose” best actor nominee Billy Porter added to his dramatic reputation in a skintight black outfit with gloves and fan-like wings. It stacks up against his metallic VMA look earlier this month and the white suit and train he brought to the Emmys in 2020.
Bowen Yang from “Saturday Night Live” kept the suit simple with a star-shaped lapel and let the silver heeled boots steal the show.
“This Is Us” star Chris Sullivan matched his wife, Rachel, in a set of glistening patterned suits.
Brendan Hunt, the stoic Coach Beard in “Ted Lasso,” brought a touch of English flavor to the carpet with a top hat and beige vest. The best part? Striped pants.
Beth Behrsarrives of “The Neighborhood” manifested Disney princess energy at her first Emmys in a baby pink gown.
Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana in the newest season of “The Crown,” is serving egg-chic? Her pale yellow Miu Miu dress at the London Emmys celebration comes with a bonnet and black “claw” nails.
Cynthia Erivo proved that the bottom of the dress is what counts. Her Louis Vuitton swoop neck ‘fit slims down into a collection of blue-toned feathers, pulled together with a statement chocker. She is nominated for her role in “Genius: Aretha.”
Mj Rodriguez of “Pose” wore a one-shoulder Atelier Versace dress with a lengthy slit.
Yara Shahidi shines a traditional green frock and gold necklace. The tight updo and nude heels make it sleek.
Jason Sudeikis, the titular character of Emmys favorite “Ted Lasso,” entered L.A Live in a velvety Tom Ford suit and black bow tie.
Taraji P. Henson rules sheer better than the rest. Her Elie Saab ensemble cuts low with a silver sparkles all over.
Angela Bassett chose a flamingo-esque number — a black dress with a rounded pink embellishment.
Madeline Brewer’s stylist nabbed this Tom Ford number off the runway at Fashion Week earlier this month. The actress is nominated for her role in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
Sarah Paulson said the puffier the sleeves, the better.
Nominated for best supporting actor in “Hacks,” Carl Clemons-Hopkins played on complementary colors — purple and yellow — in his jumpsuit-dress hybrid.
Anya Taylor-Joy is the sun in a yellow ensemble the color of her hair and a bright train just behind. She is nominated for best actress for playing a chess whiz in “The Queen’s Gambit.”