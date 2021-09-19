Photos: What the stars wore on the Emmys red carpet

This Sunday, hundreds of attendees — the who’s who of Hollywood — strut toward the Event Deck at L.A. Live for a smaller, in-person celebration. Watch the red carpet live on Youtube.

Starlets turned out for the 2021 Emmys red carpet with the usual fanfare.

Here’s what everyone wore:

Nicole Byer arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Nicole Byer, the host of Emmy-nominated show “Nailed It!,” is a vision in violet, thanks to Christian Siriano. She is the first Black woman nominated for best reality TV host.

Advertisement

Karamo Brown arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Count on Karamo Brown of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” to keep it classic.

O-T Fagbenle arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

O-T Fagbenle, nominated for best supporting actor for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” matched the carpet in traditional Nigerian garb.

Josh O'Connor attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Rich Fury/Getty

Who needs a bowtie when you can just wear a giant flower? Not Josh O’Connor. The English actor is nominated for best actor for his portrayal of young Prince Charles in “The Crown.”

Amber Ruffin arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Amber Ruffin of “The Amber Ruffin Show” stunned in a one-shoulder silver gown embroidered with subtle pink flowers.

Rita Wilson attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Rich Fury/Getty

Ahead of the release of her new EP, Rita Wilson wore head-to-toe black ensemble from Tom Ford and metallic jewelry. She is slated for a surprise role in the Emmys opening.

Ariel Dumas arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Ariel Dumas, a writer on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” is clearly a fan of color blocking.

Ashley Nicole Black attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Rich Fury/Getty

Ashley Nicole Black was behind one episode of Emmy-nominated comedy, “Ted Lasso.” She stepped onto the carpet in a flowy number.

Kenan Thompson arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Host Cedric the Entertainer attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Rich Fury/Getty

Could this be the year of the colorful tux? “Saturday Night Live” staple Kenan Thompson and Emmys host Cedric the Entertainer came out in pink and blue button-ups, with sunglasses to match.

Advertisement

Billy Porter arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

“Pose” best actor nominee Billy Porter added to his dramatic reputation in a skintight black outfit with gloves and fan-like wings. It stacks up against his metallic VMA look earlier this month and the white suit and train he brought to the Emmys in 2020.

Bowen Yang attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Rich Fury/Getty

Bowen Yang from “Saturday Night Live” kept the suit simple with a star-shaped lapel and let the silver heeled boots steal the show.

Chris and Rachel Sullivan attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Rich Fury/Getty

“This Is Us” star Chris Sullivan matched his wife, Rachel, in a set of glistening patterned suits.

Brendan Hunt attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Rich Fury/Getty

Brendan Hunt, the stoic Coach Beard in “Ted Lasso,” brought a touch of English flavor to the carpet with a top hat and beige vest. The best part? Striped pants.

Beth Behrsarrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Beth Behrsarrives of “The Neighborhood” manifested Disney princess energy at her first Emmys in a baby pink gown.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Emma Corrin attends the "The Crown" 73rd Primetime Emmys Celebration at Soho House on September 19, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana in the newest season of “The Crown,” is serving egg-chic? Her pale yellow Miu Miu dress at the London Emmys celebration comes with a bonnet and black “claw” nails.

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Cynthia Erivo attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Rich Fury/Getty

Cynthia Erivo proved that the bottom of the dress is what counts. Her Louis Vuitton swoop neck ‘fit slims down into a collection of blue-toned feathers, pulled together with a statement chocker. She is nominated for her role in “Genius: Aretha.”

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Rich Fury/Getty

Mj Rodriguez of “Pose” wore a one-shoulder Atelier Versace dress with a lengthy slit.

Yara Shahidi attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Rich Fury/Getty

Yara Shahidi shines a traditional green frock and gold necklace. The tight updo and nude heels make it sleek.

Advertisement

Jason Sudeikis attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Rich Fury/Getty

Jason Sudeikis, the titular character of Emmys favorite “Ted Lasso,” entered L.A Live in a velvety Tom Ford suit and black bow tie.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Taraji P. Henson attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Rich Fury/Getty

Taraji P. Henson rules sheer better than the rest. Her Elie Saab ensemble cuts low with a silver sparkles all over.

Angela Bassett arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Angela Bassett chose a flamingo-esque number — a black dress with a rounded pink embellishment.

Madeline Brewer attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Rich Fury/Getty

Madeline Brewer’s stylist nabbed this Tom Ford number off the runway at Fashion Week earlier this month. The actress is nominated for her role in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Sarah Paulson attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Rich Fury/Getty

Sarah Paulson said the puffier the sleeves, the better.

Carl Clemons-Hopkins attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Rich Fury/Getty

Nominated for best supporting actor in “Hacks,” Carl Clemons-Hopkins played on complementary colors — purple and yellow — in his jumpsuit-dress hybrid.

Anya Taylor-Joy arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Anya Taylor-Joy is the sun in a yellow ensemble the color of her hair and a bright train just behind. She is nominated for best actress for playing a chess whiz in “The Queen’s Gambit.”