Allegiant Air flight to Boston blows out tire while landing at Logan

An Allegiant Air flight to Boston blew out a tire while landing at Logan International Airport on Sunday, officials said.
The plane, which was coming from Knoxville, Tenn., was unable to move after losing the tire , so passengers had to deplane on the tarmac and were taken to the terminal by bus, Allegiant said in a statement released to WBZ-TV.
Allegiant said none of the 154 passengers and six crew members on board were injured. The company added that passengers were refunded for that leg of the flight and received $100 flight vouchers.