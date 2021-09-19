fb-pixel Skip to main content

Allegiant Air flight to Boston blows out tire while landing at Logan

By Ava Sasani Globe Correspondent,Updated September 19, 2021, 30 minutes ago

An Allegiant Air flight to Boston blew out a tire while landing at Logan International Airport on Sunday, officials said.

The plane, which was coming from Knoxville, Tenn., was unable to move after losing the tire , so passengers had to deplane on the tarmac and were taken to the terminal by bus, Allegiant said in a statement released to WBZ-TV

Allegiant said none of the 154 passengers and six crew members on board were injured. The company added that passengers were refunded for that leg of the flight and received $100 flight vouchers.

