At home conducting orchestras and flying planes, James. M. Orent dies at 67

“The parallels between flying a plane and conducting an orchestra are endless,” he told HuffPost in 2017 . “For example, if you get off-track, in both cases you’ve got to simultaneously figure out where you are right now and get back heading in the right direction, while at the same time keeping the bigger picture, of your final destination, forefront in your mind.”

Conducting orchestras through soaring symphonies and flying planes as a commercial pilot aren’t as different as you might think, James M. Orent believed.

A frequent guest conductor of the Boston Pops, Mr. Orent died Aug. 25 of apparent sudden heart failure while relaxing on the ground after a skydiving jump, one of his favorite pastimes. He was 67 and lived in Nashua, N.H.

Mr. Orent was “an invaluable resource to the Pops for over a quarter century,” Pops conductor Keith Lockhart wrote in a tribute. “He was visible to the audience through his many years in the violin section and as a favorite Pops guest conductor.”

Calling Mr. Orent “an unofficial assistant conductor of the Pops,” Lockhart wrote that his friend’s “most tremendous service, though, was behind the scenes,” where he had to be ready to take the baton at a moment’s notice.

That talent was prominently on display in 2003, when Lockhart had to rush to Boston for the early birth of his first child and Mr. Orent, who described himself as the musical equivalent of a “utility infielder,” was called upon to conduct.

“Jim had to lead a concert at Chicago’s famed Ravinia Festival in front of 8,000 people who were not in the mood for a substitute! As always, Jim performed magnificently, and the audience was quickly won over,” Lockhart recalled.

Mr. Orent had a lot of practice dazzling audiences across the country and around the world.

Along with guest-conducting the Pops, he compiled a lengthy musical résumé that included conducting the Tanglewood Festival Chorus and Phillips Academy Andover’s symphony and chamber orchestras. He also had served as music director of the Brockton Symphony Orchestra, the Newton Symphony Orchestra, and a host of other ensembles and orchestras.

Composer and former Boston Pops conductor John Williams said in a statement that “the news of Jim Orent’s passing is at once shocking, sad, and terribly painful. He was a man of many brilliant accomplishments, and he possessed a soul and spirit that were uniquely generous, loving, and kind. This is a very great loss, and he will be forever missed.”

Mr. Orent’s musical travels had taken him to places such as New York City,; Washington, D.C.,; Savannah, Ga.; Canada; the Czech Republic; and Hungary.

Such an itinerary lent itself to aviation, his other principal passion. Mr. Orent sometimes piloted his own plane to out-of-town engagements domestically.

“He loved aviation in all forms, and made over 500 sky dives,” said his wife, Marianne, who also is a pilot and skydiver. “He and I made quite a lot of sky dives together. Probably 300 of his were sky dives we made together.”

At the controls of a plane, “he was a very accomplished pilot. For a number of years he was a skywriter, a banner tower — very dangerous stuff, you know, and he excelled at those things,” she added. “Anybody who spent time on the beaches of New England and even down to Maryland would probably see him skywriting and towing banners.”

The twin passions for conducting and piloting, Mr. Orent said, drew on similar talents.

“You have to plan where you’re going and analyze what’s happening at the moment,” he told the Globe in 2007. “And if something goes wrong, stay focused on what you’re doing while you fix it.”

James Michael Orent was born in Boston on March 19, 1954, and grew up in Newton.

He was the middle of three brothers whose parents were Herbert Orent and Daisy Rubin Orent.

Herbert was a shoe business executive until that industry waned, and then helped run a medical and dental practice with Mr. Orent’s brother Thomas, who lives in Sherborn. Along with raising the boys, Dorothy did volunteer work and played the piano.

Marianne said that during a celebration of Mr. Orent’s life, his brother Tom told the story of when they were young and James “wanted an electric guitar and his mother said you can’t have an electric guitar until you learn classical music.”

While studying violin, he was so smitten by classical music that he largely set aside popular music, with some exceptions.

“If it really had the purity and beauty of music that he usually could only find in classical music or opera, he fell in love with it,” Marianne said.

Mr. Orent graduated from Newton High School and from Amherst College, where he was awarded the Sundquist Prize for excellence in musical composition and performance.

He also received a master’s degree from Yale University, and performed on a 1790 Helmer violin that formerly belonged to Emanuel Fiedler, the father of late Boston Pops conductor Arthur Fiedler.

Music, Mr. Orent believed, also has healing properties, something he delved into with a 2010 Newton concert called “The Healing Power of Music.”

“I know so many people who have been helped through serious illness and psychological issues, emotional issues, and family losses by their attachment to music,” he told the Globe then, “so the idea to do this has been percolating for some time.”

He knew this from personal experience, after recuperating from a 1996 sports-related injury.

“The doctors told me I would never be able to recover the flexibility to create the compound twists necessary to play the violin or, possibly, to reach the controls of an airplane,” he said, “and my response was, ‘Yes, I will.’ "

In addition to his wife, Marianne, and his brother Thomas, Mr. Orent leaves his brother Clifford of Cathedral City, Calif.

At the celebration of life, Marianne said, Lockhart conducted a small string orchestra, which performed works by two of his favorite composers, Dvorak and Williams, whom Mr. Orent considered a mentor and friend.

The Williams piece was “With Malice Toward None,” a composition from the movie “Lincoln” that was “titled perfectly for Jim,” who was known for his kindness and attentiveness, Marianne said.

Even though he and Clifford lived on opposite coasts, they corresponded so constantly by e-mail that “it was as if we lived in the same city,” Clifford said.

Mr. Orent and Marianne met through a friend each knew via skydiving. When that friend became ill and died from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Mr. Orent was among those who helped him through the stages of ALS, which is known as Lou Gehrig’s disease — even though Mr. Orent was working several musical and piloting jobs.

“That speaks to the generosity of spirit that Jim had,” she said. “We would not have met if he was not that generous.”

She is a retired executive from a communications company that focused on health care. They married in 2010.

“We were married coming up on 11 years,” Marianne said. “I know people don’t believe me when I say this, but we had never had an argument because Jim was so easy to be with. You didn’t feel like you were exerting effort to be with him.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.